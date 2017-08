G G Peter Budaj started again in net and faced the Blackhawks for the first time since April 9, 2014, when he was with Montreal. It marked his sixth straight start since he was recalled from Ontario of the American Hockey League.

G Peter Budaj finished with 26 saves Sunday in the Kings' 3-0 loss at Chicago. Budaj faced the Blackhawks for the first time since April 9, 2014, when he was with Montreal.