Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

C Nic Dowd scored the game-winning goal at 2:37 of overtime, and the Kings ended their three-game skid with a 3-2 victory over the Penguins on Thursday. It was his first goal in an extra period and his second of the season. Dowd received a pass from Tanner Pearson about 10 feet in front of the net, then deked G Marc-Andre Fleury before going left and dropping the puck into the net.

D Kevin Gravel was recalled by the Los Angeles Kings from Ontario of the American Hockey League on Thursday. Gravel has notched a pair of assists in six games with the Reign this season. The 24-year-old Michigan native did not record a point in five games last season with Los Angeles.

D Kevin Gravel was recalled Thursday from AHL Ontario to replace D Tom Gilbert, who served the first of a three-game suspension for boarding Anaheim LW Nick Ritchie in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Ducks.

G Peter Budaj recorded 21 saves for the Kings in a 3-2 overtime win against the Penguins on Thursday.

D Tom Gilbert of the Los Angeles Kings was suspended for three games, without pay, for boarding Anaheim Ducks forward Nick Ritchie during Tuesday's game, the NHL announced Thursday. Gilbert, 33, hit Ritchie during the second period of the Kings' 4-0 loss. Ritchie left the game and did not return for the third period. Gilbert was not penalized at the time for that hit, although Gilbert and Ducks forward Corey Perry went off for coincidental roughing minors in an ensuing altercation.

D Drew Doughty passed Mark Hardy for 10th on the Kings all-time list of games played and moved into third among defensemen.

D Matt Greene passed Steve Duchesne for 10th among Kings defensemen all-time for games played when he appeared in his 442nd on Tuesday.

D Alec Martinez had two assists against the Penguins, giving him a club-high nine points.