10 months ago
Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch
November 6, 2016 / 5:10 AM / 10 months ago

Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Nic Dowd scored the game-winning goal at 2:37 of overtime, and the Kings ended their three-game skid with a 3-2 victory over the Penguins on Thursday. It was his first goal in an extra period and his second of the season. Dowd received a pass from Tanner Pearson about 10 feet in front of the net, then deked G Marc-Andre Fleury before going left and dropping the puck into the net.

G Peter Budaj recorded 21 saves for the Kings in a 3-2 overtime win against the Penguins on Thursday.

D Matt Greene passed Steve Duchesne for 10th among Kings defensemen all-time for games played when he appeared in his 442nd on Tuesday.

D Alec Martinez had two assists against the Penguins, giving him a club-high nine points.

