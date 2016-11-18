Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

C Tyler Toffoli had a goal an assist for Los Angeles in a 4-2 win over Edmonton on Thursday.
D Derek Forbort had a goal an assist for Los Angeles in a 4-2 win over Edmonton on Thursday.
G Peter Budaj recorded 26 saves Thursday in a 4-2 win over Edmonton.
C Anze Kopitar missed his third straight contest with an upper-body injury.
D Alec Martinez recorded his team-leading eighth assist of the season Thursday.
G Jeff Zatkoff (groin) sat out the Thursday game against Edmonton.
C Jeff Carter scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, and the Kings ended a four-game slide with a 4-2 victory over the Oilers on Thursday. He also recorded an assist.