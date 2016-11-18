FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
9 months ago
Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch
November 18, 2016 / 10:16 AM / 9 months ago

Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Tyler Toffoli had a goal an assist for Los Angeles in a 4-2 win over Edmonton on Thursday.

D Derek Forbort had a goal an assist for Los Angeles in a 4-2 win over Edmonton on Thursday.

G Peter Budaj recorded 26 saves Thursday in a 4-2 win over Edmonton.

C Anze Kopitar missed his third straight contest with an upper-body injury.

D Alec Martinez recorded his team-leading eighth assist of the season Thursday.

G Jeff Zatkoff (groin) sat out the Thursday game against Edmonton.

C Jeff Carter scored the go-ahead goal in the second period, and the Kings ended a four-game slide with a 4-2 victory over the Oilers on Thursday. He also recorded an assist.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
