9 months ago
Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch
December 2, 2016 / 6:05 AM / 9 months ago

Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Peter Budaj played his 21st straight contest Wednesday -- the longest stretch of his career.

G Peter Budaj made 20 saves for the Kings in a 4-1 loss to the Sharks on Wednesday. Budaj played his 21st straight contest, the longest stretch of his career.

RW Dustin Brown played his 200th consecutive game Wednesday -- the longest streak on the club.

RW Dustin Brown scored a goal Wednesday against San Jose, and he passed Jim Fox (479) to move into ninth place on the Kings' all-time points list at 480. Brown also tied Charlie Simmer (222) for eighth on the club's career goals' list.

