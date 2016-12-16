FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch
December 17, 2016 / 3:55 AM / 8 months ago

Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Tyler Toffoli recorded two goals and an assist to lead the Kings to a 4-1 win over the Red Wings on Thursday.

RW Dustin Brown had two assists as the Kings earned a 4-1 win over the Red Wings on Thursday.

C Anze Kopitar failed to record a point Thursday at Detroit, leaving him one shy of 700 for his career.

G Jeff Zatkoff made 17 saves as the Kings earned a 4-1 win over the Red Wings on Thursday. "I was pretty much a spectator tonight." He said. "The guys did all the hard work and didn't leave me much to do. "

