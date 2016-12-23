FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch
#First Republic News
December 24, 2016 / 4:42 AM / 10 months ago

Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LW Kyle Clifford was scratched Thursday against the Predators.

C Tyler Toffoli (lower-body injury) missed his first game of the season Thursday against the Predators. Toffoli’s 20 points are second-best on the team.

D Jake Muzzin and D Alec Martinez each finished a plus-4 in the Kings’ 4-0 win at Nashville on Thursday.

G Peter Budaj registered his fourth shutout of the season Thursday night, making 18 saves as the Kings earned a 4-0 win at Nashville. Budaj owns a 2.04 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage after the latest gem. It wouldn’t be illogical to suggest that Budaj could be one of the Pacific Division’s two goalies for All-Star weekend next month at the Staples Center.

D Matt Greene was scratched Thursday against the Predators.

D Alec Martinez and D Jake Muzzin each finished a plus-4 in the Kings’ 4-0 win at Nashville on Thursday.

