C Jeff Carter scored the game-winning overtime goal, and the Kings defeated the Jets 3-2 Saturday. Carter took a feed from Jake Muzzin and beat Jets goaltender Michael Hutchinson for his team-leading 23rd goal of the season at 1:36 of the extra session.