Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

C Nic Dowd (lower body) returned to the lineup after a three-game absence. He finished a minus-1 in 12:36 of ice time Tuesday at Arizona.

RW Tyler Toffoli (lower body) and D Matt Greene (back) are on injured reserve, with the latter's designation coming Monday. Kings coach Darryl Sutter said Tuesday that Toffoli "appears on the verge of making a comeback," after he participated in the team's morning skate. Toffoli has missed 18 straight games.

D Jake Muzzin took a perfect pass from C Jeff Carter in front of the net for the game-winning goal on a power play with 1:49 left in regulation Tuesday in the Kings' 3-2 victory at Arizona.

G Peter Budaj made 29 saves in the Kings' 3-2 win at Arizona on Tuesday.

C Anze Kopitar had a goal and two assists Tuesday in the Kings' 3-2 win at Arizona.

