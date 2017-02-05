RW Tyler Toffoli returned to the lineup after missing the previous 19 games because of a lower body injury. Toffoli played on the second line with C Jeff Carter LW Tanner Pearson.

G Peter Budaj made 17 saves and recorded his NHL-high seventh shutout of the season in Saturday's 1-0 overtime victory in Philadelphia. Budaj is 25-14-3 in place of injured starter Jonathan Quick, sidelined by a groin injury since mid-October. "He's been awesome," teammate Jeff Carter said. "Quickie goes down and we all know he's such a big part of our team. Those are big shoes to fill and (Budaj) hasn't missed a beat. To be quite honest, if he wasn't playing how he is we wouldn't be in the position we are. He's been holding it together for us." Budaj recorded three shutouts and allowed three goals during Los Angeles' five-game win streak. "I know it's a cliche but I try to take one game at a time," said Budaj, who extended his shutout streak to 144 minutes, 5 seconds. "It's a playoff race right now and we need to get as many points as possible. I try to make the next save to help us win that game and move up in the standings. Obviously, this has been great and I'm very thankful for this, but we have a long way to go."

D Drew Doughty extended his career-long assist streak to seven games in Saturday's 1-0 overtime victory in Philadelphia.

C Jeff Carter scored his team-high 27th goal 2:35 into overtime in Saturday's 1-0 victory in Philadelphia. Carter recorded a game-high eight shots. Carter is tied for the Kings' franchise record for game-winning goals (nine) and overtime goals (four).