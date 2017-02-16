Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

D Paul LaDue was called up by the Kings from AHL Ontario on Wednesday. LaDue, 24, went scoreless in one game during his assignment to Ontario on Feb. 11. The native of Grand Forks, N.D., appeared in two games during his first NHL call-up, recording an assist for his first NHL point.

RW Adrian Kempe was called up by the Kings from AHL Ontario on Wednesday. Kempe, 20, has 19 points (11 goals, eight assists) and 38 penalty minutes in 43 games during his second season with Ontario. The Kramfors, Sweden, native ranks tied for second on the team in goals.