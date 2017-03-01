FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 1, 2017 / 5:27 AM / 6 months ago

Los Angeles Kings - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Jake Muzzin, RW Marian Gaborik and C Nick Shore each had a goal and an assist Monday in the Kings' 5-4 overtime loss at Minnesota.

C Nick Shore, D Jake Muzzin and RW Marian Gaborik each had a goal and an assist Monday in the Kings' 5-4 overtime loss at Minnesota.

G Jonathan Quick made 30 saves, but the Kings lost 5-4 in overtime at Minnesota on Monday.

RW Marian Gaborik, D Jake Muzzin and C Nick Shore each had a goal and an assist Monday in the Kings' 5-4 overtime loss at Minnesota. Gaborik scored at 1:57 of the third period, giving him 100 points in a Kings uniform.

