Preview: Kings at Predators

After being thwarted in his bid at NHL history in his last start, rookie Martin Jones looks to rebound on Saturday as he leads the Los Angeles Kings into Music City to face the Nashville Predators. Jones tasted defeat for the first time in nine contests to begin his career when he yielded a season-high four goals in a 5-2 setback to Dallas on Monday. Justin Williams collected a goal and an assist as Los Angeles fell for just the second time in 11 games this month..

Nashville is sliding in the other direction, dropping to 0-4-1 in its last five games with a 4-1 loss to the Stars on Friday. The Predators have collected three of a possible four points against the Kings, falling in a shootout on Oct. 17 before David Legwand netted his second goal of the contest late in the third period in a 4-3 win on Nov. 2. Legwand has scored on just two occasions since that outburst.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE KINGS (25-9-4): Jonathan Quick accompanied the team on his first road trip since suffering a strained groin at Buffalo on Nov. 12. Although the former Conn Smythe Trophy winner is not expected back anytime soon, Quick’s presence on the trek is a positive sign. The Connecticut native stopped 34 shots - in addition to all three in the shootout - as the Kings posted a 2-1 win over Nashville on Oct. 17.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (16-18-4): Defenseman Kevin Klein scored his first goal of the season for Nashville, which has tallied just nine times in its last five contests. The Predators were getting some bang for their buck on the power play, going 8-for-21 in a six-game stretch prior to failing on all three opportunities with the man advantage versus Dallas. With Nashville playing on back-to-back nights, rookie Marek Mazenec likely will have a chance to improve upon his 2-5-1 home mark.

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles C Anze Kopitar netted the shootout winner in the first contest between teams before recording a goal and an assist on Nov. 2.

2. Nashville captain Shea Weber saw his six-game point streak come to an end on Friday.

3. Kings D Willie Mitchell (upper body) also accompanied the team to Nashville, but his availability for Saturday’s matchup is unknown.

PREDICTION: Kings 2, Predators 1