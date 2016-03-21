Preview: Kings at Predators

With a postseason berth already secure, the Los Angeles Kings look to inch closer to their first division title in 25 years on Monday when they open a three-game road trip against the Nashville Predators. Los Angeles recorded its sixth playoff appearance in seven seasons on Saturday when it skated to its fourth straight victory with a 2-1 triumph over Boston.

“It’s huge,” former Bruin Milan Lucic told reporters. “That’s the goal of the season, is to clinch a playoff spot, especially as a early as you can. Hopefully we keep playing that hard-nosed style of hockey, that playoff-style of hockey.” Pacific Division-leading Los Angeles has accumulated 23 of a possible 28 points (11-2-1) in its last 14 games to post a four-point edge over second-place Anaheim. Nashville, which has a firm grasp on the top wild-card spot in the Western Conference, carries a seven-game point streak (4-0-3) at Bridgestone Arena heading into the opener of its four-game homestand. Former Capitals prospect Filip Forsberg scored a power-play goal in the Predators’ 4-1 loss to Washington on Friday and had two assists in a 4-3 overtime setback at Los Angeles on Oct. 31.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE KINGS (44-22-5): Tanner Pearson scored his career-high 13th goal on Saturday and also tallied in overtime to secure a 2-1 triumph over Nashville on Feb. 20. Anze Kopitar set up a goal versus Boston for his 13th point (six goals, seven assists) in 10 games - including seven (four goals, three assists) during his five-game point streak. Jonathan Quick, who made 27 saves against Boston to improve to 10-3-2 in his last 15 starts, turned aside 64-of-68 shots to win both outings versus Nashville this season.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (36-23-13): Captain Shea Weber and fellow defenseman Roman Josi have been contributing on the offensive side of things, with the former recording nine points (two goals, seven assists) in as many games and the latter notching four assists in as many contests. Blue-liner Ryan Ellis has struggled in that regard of late, with just two points (one goal, one assist) in his last 10 games. The 25-year-old could alter that in a hurry versus Los Angeles, against which he scored in both meetings this season.

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles RW Kris Versteeg is considered day-to-day with a lower-body injury, coach Darryl Sutter told the team’s website on Sunday.

2. Nashville G Pekka Rinne has yielded just 21 goals in his last 10 starts (8-1-1).

3. The Kings are 0-for-12 on the power play in the last five games after scoring four times with the man advantage in their previous three.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Kings 1