Kings 2, Predators 1 (SO): Anze Kopitar flipped a backhand deke over Pekka Rinne in the third round of the shootout to lift visiting Los Angeles over Nashville.

Defenseman Slava Voynov scored with 42 seconds remaining in the first period for the Kings, who finished their four-game road trip with a 3-1-0 record. Jonathan Quick made 34 saves and was perfect in the shootout for his fourth victory.

Matt Cullen netted his first goal of the season for the Predators, who will embark on a three-game road trip starting on Saturday. Rinne stopped 29 shots while playing in his 300th career NHL game and denied Mike Richards and Jeff Carter in the shootout.

Craig Smith and Filip Forsberg missed the net with their attempts in the shootout before Quick stopped Cullen in the third round to set the stage for Kopitar’s winner.

Cullen opened the scoring by finishing a hectic scramble in front of Quick 10:33 into the game. Voynov tied the game late in the first period with a quick wrist shot for his second goal of the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Predators and Kings registered 15 shots each in a wild back-and-forth first period. … Both clubs also went 0-for-4 on the power play. ... The Predators finished their five-game homestand with a 3-1-1 record.