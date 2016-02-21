Kings 2, Predators 1 (OT)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tanner Pearson scored on a wrist shot with 3:42 left in overtime, lifting the Los Angeles Kings to a 2-1 win over the Nashville Predators on Saturday night.

The win ended the Kings’ three-game skid.

Los Angeles’ overtime record improved to 11-4 and the Predators’ overtime record fell to 3-11.

Defenseman Ryan Ellis scored for the Predators. Defenseman Jake Muzzin also scored for the Kings.

Kings goalie Jonathan Quick made 33 saves and Predators goalie Pekka Rinne finished with 28 saves.

Los Angeles, which entered the game first in the Pacific Division, killed five of six penalties during regulation.

Nashville dominated play early as Los Angeles left wingers Kyle Clifford and Andy Andreoff both took roughing penalties.

The Predators took the game’s first six shots, but the Kings scored first when Muzzin fired a wrist shot through traffic from inside the center of the blue line to give Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 15:37 of the first period.

Muzzin’s shot beat Rinne glove side for his seventh goal of the season.

Ellis’ power-play goal tied the score at 1 when he swatted a puck that slid through the crease into the right side of the net with 27 seconds left in the first period.

A too-many-men-on-the-ice penalty gave the Predators the man advantage.

The Kings took three penalties in the first period, allowing Nashville to outshoot Los Angeles 12-4.

Predators defenseman Barret Jackman left the ice favoring his left arm after crashing into the end boards after a collision with Kings left winger Michael Mersch with 4:24 left in the second period.

Kings center Anze Kopitar was scratched after suffering a lower-body injury in the first period of Thursday’s 2-1 overtime loss at St. Louis. He leads Los Angeles with 51 points.

NOTES: Los Angeles recalled LW Michael Mersch, 23, from Ontario of the American Hockey League. He led Ontario with 19 goals at the time of his call-up and posted one goal and two assists in 15 games with the Kings earlier in the season. ... Los Angeles played its final game of a season-long seven-game trip after going 2-3-1 in the previous six away from home. ... Nashville allowed only three goals in its previous three games, including two shutouts. ... Predators G Pekka Rinne, who posted his third shutout of the season in Thursday’s 2-0 win over Boston, went 2-0-1 in his previous three starts against the Kings.