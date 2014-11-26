Predators continue surprise start with win over Kings

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Nashville Predators center Craig Smith stood in front of his locker and pondered the question.

Was Tuesday night’s 4-3 shootout win over the defending Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings another “measuring stick” game for his team?

“We’re measuring ourselves against ourselves right now,” Smith said. “We’re just worrying about getting better in here. If you start worrying about other teams and how you size up against them, you can get in a little bit of a mind game.”

By whatever system one wants to measure Nashville, it’s stacking up pretty well against the best of the Western Conference. In improving to 14-5-2 overall and 8-1-1 in Bridgestone Arena, it outshot Los Angeles 33-21, consistently generating good scoring chances from three of its four lines and its talented defense corps.

Goalkeeper Pekka Rinne (14-3-1) stopped all six shots he saw in the shootout, denying left winger Dwight King after Predators left winger James Neal scored the shootout’s only goal.

Related Coverage Preview: Kings at Predators

Simply put, Nashville continues to pile up points for first-year coach Peter Laviolette while appearing more comfortable in his system, which stresses attacking on both ends of the ice.

“It’s a different team from last year,” left winger Eric Nystrom said. “Different guys, different coach, different everything. We think we have a good group of guys here. We’ve played in some big games here and found ways to (win).”

One rap against the Predators early is that their scoring has been top-heavy, restricted mostly to the No. 1 line of Neal, center Mike Ribeiro and right winger Filip Forsberg. The Kings kept that line off the scoresheet, but others stepped up.

Smith got Nashville on the board with a breakaway goal at 6:24 of the first period. After Los Angeles (11-6-5) grabbed a 2-1 lead on a deflection by defenseman Jamie McBain at 11:32 of the first and a breakaway by right winger Marian Gaborik just 1:01 into the second period, the Predators responded.

Smith and center Colin Wilson drew assists on the equalizing tally by defenseman Ryan Ellis at 17:36 of the second. Fifty-two seconds later, Nystrom deflected left winger Taylor Beck’s wrister past goalie Martin Jones (1-2-1) for a 3-2 lead as the sellout crowd of 17,181 shook with delight.

“I like the way we’re playing,” Laviolette said. “I thought we played a pretty good game from start to finish. We were playing a pretty good team. If you give them opportunities, they’re going to capitalize because they’re so deep, but I felt we were able to generate some scoring chances.”

Kings defenseman Drew Doughty tied it up at 38 seconds of the third period, lugging the puck end-to-end before ripping a wrister by Rinne for his second goal. Los Angeles then earned a pair of power plays in regulation’s last eight minutes, but couldn’t convert.

Forsberg and defenseman Shea Weber each hit goal posts in overtime, Weber’s coming during a 92-second power play to end the extra period. Jones also robbed Neal with a glove save, giving the Kings a chance to win an extra point in the shootout.

But Los Angeles couldn’t solve Rinne when it mattered most, falling to 1-4-4 on the road.

“They’ve only lost once in regulation here this season,” Kings coach Darryl Sutter said. “This was a hard-earned point.”

As for Nashville, it banked two more points and is tied with St. Louis atop not only the Central Division, but the conference.

“Every time we play a new team, especially a team that is as talented as they are, we want to show the rest of the league who we are and that we are not winning by flukes,” Wilson said. “We have beaten a lot of great teams and I think people are going to start talking about us a little more.”

NOTES: Los Angeles RW Dustin Brown played in his 200th game with the franchise Tuesday night. ... Saturday evening’s 3-2 shootout win over Florida allowed Nashville to tie the second-best start after 20 games in franchise history at 13-5-2, good for 28 points. The 2005-06 team was 14-3-3 (31 points) through 20 games. ... Kings D Drew Doughty logged a career-high 33:40 of ice time in this game after skating for 33:07 Saturday night in Dallas. ... Predators C Matt Cullen became the oldest player in franchise history Tuesday night at 38 years and 23 days, surpassing former D Hal Gill’s mark of 38 years, 21 days.