Preview: Kings at Rangers

The Los Angeles Kings have done their best to put a positive spin on their four-game road trip. Having lost stud goaltender Jonathan Quick in the opener of the trek, Los Angeles vies for its third straight win on Sunday, when it visits the New York Rangers. Ben Scrivens has stepped in admirably, making 24 saves in a 3-2 triumph over the New York Islanders on Thursday before stopping all 26 shots he faced the following night in a 2-0 victory against the New Jersey Devils.

Speaking of shutouts, rookie Cam Talbot recorded his first while making his fifth career start as the Rangers skated to their seventh win in nine outings, a 1-0 victory at Montreal on Saturday. The 26-year-old’s reward for his outstanding performance is a seat on the bench as Henrik Lundqvist gets the call against the team that shares his nickname. The Swede made 28 saves in a 3-1 win over Los Angeles on Oct. 7, although the game is remembered for Quick’s miscue that led to an embarrassing goal.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE KINGS (13-6-1): Dwight King scored for the second time in three games to increase his total to a career-high six goals - although half of those came when he recorded his first career hat trick on Oct. 24 versus Phoenix. The unexpected offense has King one tally behind Justin Williams for the team lead - and is a far cry from his goal-scoring troubles during the latter portion of the regular season and playoffs, when he went 31 games without a goal. Anze Kopitar also scored against the Devils and has collected eight points (three goals, five assists) in eight career games versus New York.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (10-9-0): Brad Richards, who scored twice against Los Angeles in the first contest, joined Derek Stepan as both secured their 10th assist of the season on captain Ryan Callahan’s goal on Saturday. Callahan has collected three tallies in six games since returning from a hand injury. Veteran center Dominic Moore won five of six faceoffs in his return from a strained oblique on Oct. 29.

OVERTIME

1. Sidelined since Oct. 8 with a concussion, New York LW Rick Nash is eyeing a return to game action either Tuesday against Boston or Thursday versus Dallas.

2. Los Angeles D Jake Muzzin scored his team’s lone goal versus New York on Oct. 7 - and has yet to find the net since.

3. The Kings have scored at least one power-play goal in six of their last eight contests.

PREDICTION: Rangers 2, Kings 1