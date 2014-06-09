Preview: Kings at Rangers

After failing to maintain several two-goal leads, the New York Rangers attempt to claw their way out of a two-game hole when they host the Los Angeles Kings in Game 3 of the Stanley Cup final on Monday. New York was ahead 2-0, 3-1 and 4-2 in Game 2, but Dwight King’s controversial goal and former Ranger Marian Gaborik’s NHL-leading 13th tally forged a tie before captain Dustin Brown scored 10:26 into double overtime as Los Angeles claimed a 5-4 triumph. “Everyone is talking about how we come back,” Brown said of the team’s resiliency. “I think it’s more how we turn the tide of the game over the course of the game.”

The Kings have overcome the tide of emotions to become the first team in league history to win three consecutive playoff contests after facing two-goal deficits. New York wasn’t interested in hearing that news after failing to hold a third-period lead for the first time in 11 contests this postseason. Mats Zuccarello collected a goal and an assist in Game 2 for his first dent on the scoreboard since his three-point performance versus Montreal in the opener of the Eastern Conference final.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, RDS

ABOUT THE KINGS: Although Los Angeles holds a 2-0 advantage, it hasn’t had an official lead in either contest of the series. “Either way, we’re up 2-0. I don’t care how we got there,” said Justin Williams, who scored the overtime winner in Game 1 before collecting three assists on Saturday. For those keeping score, the Kings haven’t enjoyed a lead in the past 229 minutes, 15 seconds - dating to the third period of Game 6 of the Western Conference final against defending Stanley Cup-champion Chicago.

ABOUT THE RANGERS: Henrik Lundqvist was livid that King’s controversial goal was allowed to stand despite goaltender interference but admitted that he needed to leave the sour taste in Los Angeles. “You don’t have a choice, you have to move on,” Lundqvist said. “We go home now and try to stay positive, believing in what we do in here.” When asked for his thoughts on King crashing the crease, coach Alain Vigneault did his best to measure his words: “Ask the NHL,” he said.

OVERTIME

1. Kings D Willie Mitchell scored his first goal of the postseason on Saturday and set up Brown’s deflection in double overtime.

2. Tickets for Monday’s contest on the secondary market are expected to venture into the thousands of dollars - setting a top-grossing mark for NHL games sold on StubHub.com, ESPN reported on Sunday.

3. Los Angeles also ventured into overtime in Games 1 and 2 of the 2012 Stanley Cup final before skating past New Jersey in six games.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Kings 1