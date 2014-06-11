Preview: Kings at Rangers

Although they are on the cusp of their second Stanley Cup title in three years, the Los Angeles Kings know all too well that a 3-0 series lead isn’t insurmountable. After all, Los Angeles became the fourth team in NHL history to overcome that very deficit as it stunned San Jose in the first round. The Kings look to end any thought of the host New York Rangers becoming the fifth - and first in the Stanley Cup final since the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs - when the teams play Game 4 on Wednesday.

“I‘m just extremely disappointed that we’re in this hole,” Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist said. “We have to regroup; it’s not over.” History might suggest otherwise as nine teams have lost the first three games of the Stanley Cup final since 1982 - and only New Jersey extended the series past the fourth, pushing it to six before succumbing to Los Angeles in 2012. “Nothing is done, nothing is finished,” said Jonathan Quick, who recorded his ninth career postseason shutout by stopping 32 shots in the Kings’ 3-0 victory on Monday.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, RDS

ABOUT THE KINGS: Justin Williams continued his torrid postseason stretch by setting up Jeff Carter’s goal with under one second remaining in the first period of Game 3. Williams has scored two goals and set up seven others during his five-game point streak and has 24 points (eight goals, 16 assists) in as many playoff contests. Carter also has averaged a point per game, albeit by scoring 10 goals and setting up 14 others.

ABOUT THE RANGERS: New York’s punchless power play failed on all six opportunities Monday and is a dismal 1-for-14 over the first three games of the final. Rick Nash saw some rare time with the man advantage but was held off the scoresheet for the third consecutive contest and sixth time in seven games. “I can’t be satisfied when we’re losing,” Nash told ESPNNewYork.com. “Right now, chances aren’t good enough. They’ve got to be going in, we’ve got to be helping the team win.”

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles C Anze Kopitar notched an assist on Monday for his 26th point, moving into second place in franchise history for a single playoff year. Hall-of-Famer Wayne Gretzky recorded an astounding 40 points (15 goals, 25 assists) in 1993.

2. New York agitator Daniel Carcillo is eligible to return after serving his six-game suspension for physically abusing an official during the Eastern Conference final.

3. The Kings are mirroring their path in the 2012 Stanley Cup final. They recorded back-to-back overtime wins to begin the series before posting a shutout in Game 3.

PREDICTION: Rangers 3, Kings 1