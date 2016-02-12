Preview: Kings at Rangers

The New York Rangers aim for their fifth consecutive victory when they host the Pacific Division-leading Los Angeles Kings on Friday. New York’s December swoon has become a distant memory as the club has followed a 6-4-1 month of January by posting its first four-game winning streak since a nine-game run from Oct. 25-Nov. 15.

The Rangers’ current surge, which includes a shutout victory over red-hot Pittsburgh on Wednesday, has helped them maintain second place in the Metropolitan Division as they begin a three-game homestand. Los Angeles kicked off its season-high seven-game trek Tuesday by routing Boston for its third straight road win, but fell to the New York Islanders two nights later. The Kings, who entered Thursday with a seven-point lead in the Pacific, are hoping Jonathan Quick can make a rapid recovery after missing the 5-2 loss to the Islanders with a lower-body injury. The Rangers and Kings split their two-game series last season, with each team emerging victorious on the road.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, NHL Network, FSN West (Los Angeles), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE KINGS (32-18-3): With Quick sidelined, Los Angeles summoned Peter Budaj from Ontario of the American Hockey League to serve as Jhonas Enroth’s backup. The 33-year-old Budaj has not appeared in the NHL since 2013-14, when he went 10-8-3 with a 2.51 goals-against average in 24 games with Montreal. Defenseman Kevin Gravel finally realized his dream Thursday by playing in an NHL contest for the first time since being selected in the fifth round of the 2010 draft.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (31-18-5): Henrik Lundqvist’s next game will be the 667th of his career, moving him past Mike Richter for first place on the franchise list among goaltenders. The 33-year-old Swede surpassed Martin Brodeur for most victories in his first 11 seasons by posting his 366th on Wednesday. Rick Nash is unlikely to get the opportunity to end his nine-game goal-scoring drought as he figures to miss his eighth consecutive contest with a leg injury.

OVERTIME

1. The Rangers also are expected to be without D Ryan McDonagh, who has missed two straight contests with a concussion.

2. Los Angeles LW Milan Lucic has scored in back-to-back games for the first time since Dec. 5 and 6.

3. Rangers C Derick Brassard shares the team lead with 18 goals and is one shy of matching the career high he set last season.

PREDICTION: Rangers 4, Kings 3