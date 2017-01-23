Preview: Kings at Rangers

The New York Rangers have played well on the road of late but remain in search of their first home win of the month. New York, which has dropped all three contests at Madison Square Garden in January, looks to change that trend when it begins a three-game homestand Monday against the Los Angeles Kings.

J.T. Miller scored 1:56 into overtime and Henrik Lundqvist made 21 saves as the Rangers edged Detroit 1-0 on Sunday for their 10th win in their last 12 road contests. Los Angeles tries to halt a three-game losing streak after dropping a 4-2 decision to the New York Islanders on Saturday in the opener of its five-game road trip. The Kings have scored a total of five goals during their slide after recording three or more in each of their previous four contests. Jeff Carter entered Sunday ranked second in the league with 24 goals after tallying against the Islanders to match his total from last season.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Sportsnet, TVAS, FSN West (Los Angeles), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE KINGS (22-20-4): Anze Kopitar notched an assist Saturday in what was his 804th career game, putting him within one of tying Rob Blake for fifth place on the franchise list. The Slovenian captain is enjoying a bit of an offensive surge as he has recorded eight points over his last six contests. Carter leads the NHL with eight game-winning goals - four shy of the career high he set in 2008-09 with Philadelphia.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (30-16-1): Sunday's victory was the 20th of the season for Lundqvist, who became the first goaltender in NHL history to reach the plateau in each of his first 12 campaigns. The 34-year-old Swede also joined Martin Brodeur (1995-2008) and Tony Esposito (1969-81) as the only netminders to notch 20 wins in 12 consecutive seasons. New York could be without Kevin Hayes on Monday as the center exited the win over the Red Wings after two periods with a lower-body injury.

OVERTIME

1. Rangers D Ryan McDonagh is two points shy of 200 for his career while C Mika Zibanejad needs three assists to reach the century mark.

2. Los Angeles C Nic Dowd is day-to-day after suffering a lower-body injury on Saturday.

3. Rangers RW Mats Zuccarello has collected seven assists during his five-game point streak.

PREDICTION: Kings 4, Rangers 3