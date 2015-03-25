Kings buoy playoff hopes with win over Rangers

NEW YORK -- The Los Angeles Kings will wake up Wednesday morning still outside of a playoff spot in the Western Conference, but their charge continued Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

After falling behind less than a minute into the game, the Kings scored four consecutive goals to defeat the league-leading New York Rangers 4-2 and improve to 2-0 on a crucial five-game road trip.

With the win, the Kings (36-23-14) moved into a tie with the Calgary Flames for third place in the Pacific Division and final playoff spot in the West, although the Flames hold the tiebreaker advantage.

The defending champion Kings have been chasing a top-eight position in the West for most of the season but are playing their best hockey of late. They are 15-5-2 in their past 22 games.

“We’ve been playing well,” Kings coach Darryl Sutter said. Regarding his team overcoming an early hole, he added, “One goal shouldn’t change the way you should play.”

Right winger Mats Zuccarello put the Rangers ahead 1-0 at the 51-second mark of the first period.

The Kings, who beat the Devils 3-1 in New Jersey on Monday night, put forth a dominant effort over the next 30 minutes to grab a 2-1 lead they took into the second intermission.

Los Angeles defenseman Robyn Regehr evened the score at 10:38 of the first period with his second goal of the season. It was the result of a tenacious forecheck and cycle that gave the Rangers fits all night plus a fortunate bounce, as the shot deflected off defenseman Keith Yandle and past goaltender Cam Talbot to make it a 1-1 game.

That same pressure resulted in left winger Marian Gaborik putting the Kings on top 2-1 with his 23rd goal at 4:35 of the second period. Talbot wasn’t decisive when playing the puck behind his net, and Los Angeles right winger Justin Williams forced a turnover and fed center Anze Kopitar, who fed a cutting Gaborik for the go-ahead goal.

By the midway point of the game, the Kings had 29 shots on net thanks largely to a dominant cycle game.

“We talked about having a good forecheck,” Gaborik said. “We stayed close to each other in the offensive zone. We had little give-and-go plays and were activating our ‘D’ as well. We managed to put pucks on net and drive to the net. We’ve had trouble scoring goals lately.”

The Kings reached the four-goal mark for the first time in six games when center Jeff Carter scored his 26th goal at 1:05 of the third period and defenseman Jeff Muzzin added his eighth at 5:28 to push the lead to 4-1.

Rangers center Kevin Hayes added a cosmetic goal with 3:44 remaining, but it was mostly a one-sided affair. Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick made 14 of his 34 saves in the third period.

“For the majority of the game, I think we weren’t playing quick or anticipating our next play as fast as we would have liked,” Rangers defenseman Ryan McDonagh said. “Credit them -- they’re a good, big, checking team. They’re in good position a lot, but at the same time, we had the puck on our stick a lot but gave it away a little bit.”

Talbot stopped 31 of 35 shots to take just his fourth regulation loss in 22 starts since starting goaltender Henrik Lundqvist left the lineup with a neck injury nearly two months ago.

“I know that coming into this game everybody knew what we were up against and that it was going to take a real strong effort and our ‘A’ game,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “We didn’t have that tonight. I can’t explain why. We just know we have to move on to the next game.”

The Rangers (46-19-7) entered the game atop the league standings but fell one point behind the Montreal Canadiens, who earned a point in an overtime loss in Nashville later Tuesday.

The Kings get a day of rest before another difficult matchup with the New York Islanders on Thursday night.

“We needed wins,” Kings defenseman Matt Greene said. “We played two games and we got two wins. But we’re still chasing a playoff spot here, and we got to win as many games as we can.”

NOTES: C Anze Kopitar played in his 674th career game, all with the Kings, to pass Mike Murphy for eighth on the team’s all-time games played list. ... Kings D Brayden McNabb was scratched for a second straight game. ... Kings C Jarret Stoll (upper body) did not play. ... Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist, who has not played since Feb. 2 due to a neck injury, practiced in the morning. He hopes to return either Saturday in Boston or Sunday at home against the Washington Capitals. ... Rangers RW Martin St. Louis (knee) and D Kevin Klein (arm) were out.