Preview: Kings at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings look to locate their missing offense on Saturday, when they begin a five-game homestand against the Los Angeles Kings. After posting a 3-1 triumph over Los Angeles last Saturday, Detroit has dropped consecutive 1-0 decisions to Anaheim (Sunday) and the New York Rangers (Thursday). Jimmy Howard put on a show on Broadway by turning aside a season-high 47 shots, marking the third time in four games he’s recorded 44 or more saves.

Tomas Tatar scored the eventual game-winning goal against the Kings in the teams’ first meeting but returned to Slovakia to tend to matters following his father’s death. Daniel Cleary capped the scoring in that contest, but Detroit hasn’t tallied since - and facing Jonathan Quick isn’t a recommended remedy for teams struggling offensively. The former Conn Smythe Trophy winner rebounded from last week’s loss to Detroit by shutting out Vancouver on Monday before guiding the Kings to a 4-1 triumph over St. Louis.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN (Detroit)

ABOUT THE KINGS (29-14-5): Trevor Lewis picked a fine time to score his first two goals of the season, doing so on Thursday to help Los Angeles snap a four-game road losing streak. “I really had to work for that first one, but I got it, so it feels good and it’s a big win,” Lewis said of his first goal since March 28. Jeff Carter netted his team-leading 17th versus the Blues and has collected six points in his last five games, although he was held off the scoresheet against the Red Wings.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (20-17-10): Injuries have decimated Detroit, although veteran Pavel Datsyuk was an active participant in Friday’s practice after missing the last five contests with a lower-body injury. Johan Franzen (upper body, concussion), Darren Helm (groin, shoulder) and defenseman Jonathan Ericsson (upper body) also were present at Friday’s practice, but Daniel Alfredsson (back) was absent. Tatar is expected to be on the ice against the Kings.

OVERTIME

1. Quick is 4-1-1 since returning from a groin injury.

2. Detroit is 0-for-23 on the power play in January.

3. Los Angeles has killed off all 17 short-handed situations in its last five contests.

PREDICTION: Kings 2, Red Wings 1