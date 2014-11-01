EditorsNote: headline fix

Red Wings come up big in win over Kings

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings broke out of their goal-scoring doldrums at even strength and on the power play.

Winger Gustav Nyquist and center Pavel Datsyuk had two goals and an assist each and Detroit beat the Los Angeles Kings 5-2 at Joe Louis Arena on Friday night.

The Red Wings came into the game with 22 goals in nine games and the 25th ranked power play in the NHL.

Detroit scored on its first two power-play chances when it scored four goals in less than 10 minutes.

“That was good. Big for our power play,” said Nyquist who had both power-play goals. “I think it’s been getting better and better and today we converted on the first two opportunities there so that was good.”

Left winger Tomas Tatar also scored for Detroit while defenseman Niklas Kronwall and center Henrik Zetterberg had two assists each and goaltender Jimmy Howard made 28 saves.

“We did a good job at the beginning,”Howard said. “We knew they played last night so we figured if we jumped on them early and had some success it would be the best recipe for us.”

The Kings lost 3-0 against the Pittsburgh Penguins Thursday.

Defenseman Alec Martinez and center Tyler Toffoli scored for Los Angeles while goalie Jonathan Quick stopped 30 shots.

“We just have to find a way to come out strong in the first period. Not necessarily score goals but play our game,” Toffoli said. “I don’t think we were prepared to play and do the things necessary to win.”

Detroit led 4-0 after the first 18:08 and the first period.

A pane of glass was broken at that point and the officials sent the teams to their dressing rooms for the first intermission. The remainder of the first period was completed after that.

Nyquist’s first goal of the game opened the scoring 5:51 in. He put in a one-timer from the slot for a power-play goal.

Datsyuk made it 2-0 with his third goal, at 9:42. After stealing the puck from Los Angeles left winger Dwight King in the King’s zone, Datsyuk’s attempted pass from the left circle deflected in off Los Angeles defenseman Jake Muzzin.

Nyquist’s second goal of the game, and his seventh of the season, also came on the power play. He slammed in the rebound of a shot that bounced off the boards behind the net.

Tatar increased the lead to 4-0 with 4:32 remaining in the opening period when he scored on a one-timer from Quick’s left off a pass from behind the net by Nyquist.

“We got off to a real good start. Obviously the power play was magic. Guys really were skating,” Red Wings coach Mike Babcock said. “The schedule favored us tonight. We were able to jump on them early.”

Martinez put Los Angeles on the board with 9:19 left in the second period.

He slid in a backhander from Howard’s right off a goal-mouth scramble for his first goal.

Toffoli cut the lead to 4-2 with a short-handed goal 1:48 into the third period. He put in the rebound of center Mike Richards’ shot. It was Toffoli’s sixth goal.

Datsyuk added an empty-net goal for his second of the game and fourth of the season.

Howard stopped Kings right winger Dustin Bown on a penalty shot 2:29 into the third, also with Los Angeles short-handed.

”The ice wasn’t the best there in the third,“ Howard said. ”I think with all the rain today it was a bit humid tonight so it probably wasn’t the best ice for him to do a move so I just stayed patient.

“I told myself this could be the game so I had to come up with a save.”

NOTES: Detroit D Kyle Quincey left in the first period with an ankle injury and did not return. Babcock said the team would know more Saturday. ... Los Angeles was without LW Marian Gaborik (upper body) and C Anze Kopitar (upper body). ... Detroit played without RW Johan Franzen (groin). He is expected to return on Sunday when the team plays the Buffalo Sabres in Buffalo. ... The Kings returned RW David Van der Gulik to AHL Manchester after recalling him from there Thursday. ... Red Wings assistant coach Tony Granato was a member of the Kings during his playing career.