Red Wings hang on to beat Kings

DETROIT -- The Detroit Red Wings and goaltender Petr Mrazek held on.

Mrazek made 35 saves and the Detroit Red Wings earned a 3-2 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Friday night at Joe Louis Arena.

“That was a tough last minute, but I got in front of a couple shots, and the guys were blocking everything,” Mrazek said. “I don’t even know how many shots they stopped, because I couldn’t even see everything at that point.”

Left winger Tomas Tatar, defenseman Mike Green, forward Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit. Captain and center Henrik Zetterberg and left winger Justin Abdelkader had two assists each.

“I thought we played not bad in the first, I thought they outplayed us in the second, even though we scored, and I thought in the third we pushed back,” Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill said. “I thought we did a good job in the third. We didn’t give up as much, they still created some until the very end. It was a good win.”

It was the first time the Red Wings have scored three goals in a game at home since Oct. 16, and the third time in their past 12 games overall that they have managed three goals.

Detroit got a scare early in the third period when Larkin limped off and went to the dressing room after twisting his lower body awkwardly. But he returned.

“I don’t know anything beyond that, but since he finished the game, I think he’ll be OK. We’ll see tomorrow.” Blashill said.

Detroit plays the St. Louis Blues on the road Saturday.

Center Jeff Carter had two goals for Los Angeles. Goalie Jhonas Enroth stopped 26 shots.

“I think it was a good road game for us. We had chances to get another goal. It could’ve gone either way,” Enroth said.

The Kings are 5-2-0 on the road this season.

Green and Larkin scored 2:23 apart in the second period to give Detroit a 3-1 lead.

Green got his first goal of the season and first as a Red Wing when he put in a loose puck from the inside edge of the left circle, after playing the puck off his skate 3:45 into the second period.

Larkin put in Abdelkader’s rebound 6:08 into the period for Larkin’s seventh goal.

“We need those kind of goals when the puck is just laying around and you pick it and score,” Tatar said. “We were missing those, so we were glad they came tonight. We use them to get the two points.”

Carter’s second goal of the game, with 9:17 left in the second period, pulled the Kings back to within one. His wrist shot from the right circle, off the rush, deflected in off Mrazek’s glove. It was Carter’s ninth goal.

“You give up three goals, you’ve got to score four. That’s a big challenge in this league,” Los Angeles coach Darryl Sutter said. “... We had a lot of opportunities to score the fourth. A lot of opportunities, more than usual.”

Tatar’s power-play goal gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead with 5:50 left in the first period. He put a one-timer into the empty side of the net from the bottom of the left circle after a blind, backhand cross-crease pass from Abdelkader. It was Tatar’s sixth goal.

Carter’s shorthanded goal tied the game for the Kings with 3:39 left in the first period. It came on a breakaway on which he made a move and slid a backhander past Mrazek, 12 seconds after defenseman Drew Doughty went off for tripping.

Los Angeles defenseman Jake Muzzin hit the goal post a little more than three minutes into the first period.

NOTES: Detroit F Brad Richards returned Friday after missing 13 games with a back issue. Normally a center, Richards played left wing on a line centered by Pavel Datsyuk and with Teemu Pulkkinen on RW. ... Red Wings D Brendan Smith returned after missing five games with an illness. He replaced Jakub Kindl, who was a healthy scratch. ... Friday was Los Angeles’ second game of a five-game road trip, which began with a 3-2 shootout win against Philadelphia on Tuesday. ... Detroit was without RW Johan Franzen (concussion), D Kyle Quincey (ankle) and F Landon Ferraro (knee). ... The Kings were missing F Dwight King (broken foot) and D Matt Greene (upper body).