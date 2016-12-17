Toffoli OT goal the difference as Kings blank Pens

PITTSBURGH -- The Los Angeles Kings did something no team had done in a while -- stifle the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Tyler Toffoli scored 1:00 into overtime and Peter Buda made 39 saves for his third shutout of the season in a 1-0 win over Pittsburgh Friday at PPG Paints Arena, halting the Penguins' seven-game winning streak.

The Kings (16-12-2) are 2-1 in a stretch of nine road games in a row.

Toffoli scored off a three-on-one break against defenseman Brian Dumoulin created when Pittsburgh's Phil Kessel snapped his stick on a shot attempt at the other end and had to go to the Penguins bench to fetch another. Toffoli got the puck from Alec Martinez, pulled up for a split second, then beat Penguins goaltender Matt Murray short-side from about 15 feet.

"(Martinez) made a good play to get it back to me, and I was just looking over to (Tanner Pearson), but their D-man slowed down, and I guess I kind of stuffed it in," Toffoli said.

Murray, who made 27 saves, had his personal five-game winning streak stopped.

"I've just got to make that save," he said of the game's lone goal. "I could probably be a little bit more aggressive on him. But (Dumoulin) did a good job taking away both (pass) options and left me with the shot. He had a pretty good angle, but I still could have played it a little better."

Budaj and the tight-checking Kings stopped a Pittsburgh team that had racked up 39 goals during its winning streak. Although he was making his 26th start in the past 28 games, Budaj was probably the Kings' freshest player because he did not play Thursday in a 4-1 win at Detroit.

"It was a good game. I felt really good," Budaj said. "I'm glad, especially on back-to-back nights in this building against this team and with the strength of the team they have, so much firepower. It's a good two points. It's a big win for us.

"They came out pretty hard. We stuck with it. I was able to make some saves and I felt good out there tonight."

The Penguins' 39 shots were the most Los Angeles has allowed this season. The high-water mark before this game was 33 by Ottawa on Nov. 11.

"We can't score four goals every game," said Pittsburgh's Evgeni Malkin, who led the game with six shots but had his 13-game home point streak broken. "It's so hard. ... We had, like, 40 shots, some good chances. We played so hard. It's like a playoff game."

It was a physically punishing game, with the Kings holding a 64-44 edge in hits.

The Penguins (20-7-4) went 0-for-4 on the power play, including a 30-second two-man advantage, while the Kings failed to score on their lone man advantage.

Several other Pittsburgh individual streaks were halted.

Most notably, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, who leads the NHL with 21 goals, went his second straight game without a goal for the first time this season and had a nine-game point streak broken.

Pittsburgh played shorthanded defensively from late in the second period, when Trevor Daley exited. Penguins coach Mike Sullivan had no update on Daley's status.

In the second minute of the third period, Dumoulin went to the locker room after taking a puck to the face. He returned about midway through the period and was on the ice for Toffoli's winner.

"I think, obviously, we got a fortunate bounce with Kessel breaking his stick and when that happened, (Martinez) made a good play around the net and we had a 3-on-1 the whole way down the ice," Toffoli said. "Obviously, you need some luck on your side, and we got that tonight."

NOTES: Pittsburgh G Matt Murray started for a season-high fifth straight game. That makes it likely that Marc-Andre Fleury will start Saturday at Toronto. ... Penguins D Derrick Pouliot played in his second game of the season after being recalled Thursday from AHL Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. ... Pouliot was promoted because top Pittsburgh D Kris Letang (lower-body injury) is out for about two weeks. ... Los Angeles G Peter Budaj started for the 26th time in the past 28 games. ... It was the Kings' third game of nine in a row on the road. ... Los Angeles scratched RW Devon Setoguchi, C Andy Andreoff and D Kevin Gravel; the Penguins scratched C Eric Fehr and D Steve Oleksy.