Preview: Kings at Sabres

The Los Angeles Kings have been among the league’s worst teams away from home, but the reigning Stanley Cup champions get a chance to turn things around when they open a five-game road trip at the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday. Los Angeles has managed only three wins in 11 road games (3-4-4), although it posted an impressive 4-0 victory at Arizona on Thursday. The teams met earlier this season in Los Angeles, with the Kings prevailing 2-0.

The Sabres were in the midst of their best stretch of the season, winning six of seven before dropping both legs of a two-game road trip in the Sunshine State, but now kick off a four-game homestand. “We’re using a lot of these games lately as tests, see where we’re at,” Sabres center Cody Hodgson said. “I thought we played really well against Montreal and some of the top teams in the league, so this is just another good test for us.” Buffalo has won four of its last five at home.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, NBC Sports

ABOUT THE KINGS (14-8-5): Marian Gaborik has missed four consecutive games due to an upper-body injury, but practiced Sunday and could be nearing a return to the lineup. Coach Darryl Sutter also reunited “That ‘70s Line” of Tanner Pearson, Jeff Carter and Tyler Toffoli during Sunday’s practice, perhaps with the hope of rekindling the early-season magic that carried the club offensively. While Toffoli and Pearson share the team lead with 10 goals apiece, neither player has registered an assist in their last 12 games.

ABOUT THE SABRES (9-16-2): Buffalo’s league-worst power play has produced one goal in 19 chances over the past eight games, so that was the focal point of Monday’s practice. Drew Stafford, who scored a goal in Saturday’s loss in his return from a three-game injury absence, was moved to the point on the top power-play unit. “We just have to do simple things,“ Sabres coach Ted Nolan said. ”Sometimes we try to saucer pass from side to side versus just going up the wall to the point, get some traffic in front of the net.”

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles has lost five in a row and has only one win in its last 13 games in Buffalo.

2. The Sabres have surrendered only seven goals in their last five home games.

3. Kings G Jonathan Quick is 4-0-0 with two shutouts against Buffalo.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Sabres 1