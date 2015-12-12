Preview: Kings at Sabres

The Los Angeles Kings are riding high with a six-game winning streak, but they’ve routinely run into trouble when they visit Western New York. The Kings vie for just their second victory in their last 12 trips to Buffalo when they tangle with the Sabres on Saturday.

Defenseman Jake Muzzin feasted on the Pittsburgh Penguins for the second time in seven days as he followed up his one-goal, two-assist performance in Saturday’s 5-3 victory by notching one of each in Friday’s 3-2 triumph in a shootout. While Los Angeles is 7-0-1 in its last eight, Buffalo suffered its third straight loss and 10th in 13 games on Thursday despite defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen recording his first career hat trick with three tallies in the third period of a 4-3 setback to Calgary. “That’s special,” the 21-year-old Ristolainen told the Buffalo News. “That doesn’t happen often to me, so I’ll take it, but we really need wins and we’ve got to find a way to put it together.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), MSG, BELL TV (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE KINGS (19-8-1): Anze Kopitar notched an assist on Friday for his 10th point in his last 10 games. The 28-year-old Slovenian looks to continue his good fortune versus Buffalo, against which he has recorded 10 points (four goals, six assists) in nine career encounters. Defenseman Alec Martinez is enjoying a nice little stretch, scoring a goal and setting up another in Los Angeles’ 3-2 victory over Columbus on Tuesday before adding an assist on Friday.

ABOUT THE SABRES (11-15-3): Ryan O‘Reilly set up two goals versus the Flames to extend his point streak to six games, during which he has recorded two tallies and six assists. Rookie Jack Eichel has been held without a point in four of his last six contests while fellow forward Evander Kane has been kept off the scoresheet in three straight following a trio of multi-point performances. Coach Dan Bylsma told reporters earlier in the week that he’s hoping Eichel and Kane can play off each other while also igniting the remainder of the offense.

OVERTIME

1. Buffalo has scored seven power-play goals in its last six contests.

2. Los Angeles is 2-for-22 with the man advantage in its last eight games.

3. The Sabres begin a stretch during which they play seven of their next nine contests at home.

PREDICTION: Sabres 3, Kings 2