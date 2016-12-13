Preview: Kings at Sabres

The Los Angeles Kings play the first of a staggering nine straight games on the road Tuesday when they visit the Buffalo Sabres. Coach Darryl Sutter's club boasts a 7-1-2 mark in its last 10 contests as Los Angeles heads to western New York to open a stretch that spans past the Christmas break and ends on New Year's Eve with a home game versus Pacific Division-rival San Jose.

Trevor Lewis collected a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over Ottawa to increase his point total to six (three goals, three assists) in his past seven games after mustering just four in his previous 20 contests. "I've still got it a little bit. Hopefully, I can keep it up," said the 29-year-old Lewis, who has failed to dent the scoresheet in all seven career encounters with Buffalo. The Sabres routinely have struggled with their offense throughout the season and have mustered just eight goals in their last four games (1-2-1). Kyle Okposo recorded his team-leading ninth goal and 18th point in Friday's 4-1 setback to Washington as the 28-year-old continues to pay dividends on the seven-year deal he signed on the first day of free agency.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), MSG-B (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE KINGS (14-11-2): Tyler Toffoli deemed himself ready to go for Tuesday's tilt after sustaining a brutal hit into the boards from Mark Borowiecki in the opening minutes of Saturday's game against the Senators. "I watched it a couple times and I knew I was fine but I kind of felt bad, my mom was freaking out," Toffoli said. "I called her after and she was trying to get as much information as she could, but that's just pretty standard I think, every mother would do the same thing. ... So it's all good, Mom being Mom." Toffoli, who hails from Scarborough, Ontario, said his mom is expected to cross the border and be in attendance at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

ABOUT THE SABRES (10-11-6): Okposo could provide an even bigger spark with his new linemates Evander Kane and Jack Eichel on Tuesday, well, if his body is up to it after missing Monday's practice while under the weather. "A little shakeup in the lines and combinations," coach Dan Bylsma told the Buffalo News. "Evander, Jack and Kyle, give them a chance to see what they can do as a line." Eichel has been limited to just one assist in four games since bolting out of the blocks with three goals in his first two contests following a return from a high-ankle sprain.

OVERTIME

1. Buffalo RW Sam Reinhart, who was shuffled to a line with C Ryan O'Reilly and LW William Carrier, has failed to hit the scoresheet in each of the last three games after collecting two goals and five assists in his previous six.

2. Kings G Peter Budaj owns a 4-1-2 career mark and 2.18 goals-against average versus the Sabres.

3. Sabres D Taylor Fedun (shoulder) is expected to miss his fourth consecutive game on Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Sabres 3, Kings 2