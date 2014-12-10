Ennis goal enough as Sabres blank Kings

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- After coming up short with the man advantage on a recent two-game road trip, the Buffalo Sabres spent an extra half-hour working on their struggling power play at practice Monday morning.

It paid off Tuesday night as a power-play strike from right winger Tyler Ennis was all the Sabres needed to defeat the Los Angeles Kings 1-0.

“We did some extra time with them here yesterday and it was good to get one,” Sabres coach Ted Nolan said. “It’s good for your confidence, especially in a game like this. We killed off their power play, got one of ours and it was a 1-0 victory.”

Buffalo improved to 10-16-2 with the win.

Ennis broke the deadlock four minutes into the third period on the power play. Following some strong work by center Zemgus Girgensons along the wall, left winger Matt Moulson picked up the puck behind the Kings net and found Ennis in front. Ennis put home his eighth goal of the season by beating Quick to the far side.

“It was tough, they’ve got a good (penalty) kill, good team,” Ennis said. “We worked it down low, Matty got it to me in front and we scored. We need the power play to keep going and we need some more goals for sure.”

The goal helped cap a performance that would make Muhammad Ali proud. The Sabres executed a rope-a-dope style against the defending Stanley Cup champions to near perfection, containing the Kings’ chances and throwing quick counter punches when the opportunity presented itself.

“You must have listened to our pre-game talk, that’s what we talked about,” Nolan said. “You don’t want to go into a slugfest with the champion. They’re a big team, they’re a heavy team and we know we can’t battle pound for pound. We thought we’d stick and bob and weave and rope-a-dope a little bit and it worked pretty well.”

Goalie Jhonas Enroth was solid between the pipes for Buffalo, making 34 saves for his first shutout of the season and the fourth shutout of his career.

One of Enroth’s best saves came with four minutes left in the third period. The Sabres goaltender deflected a backhand shot from Los Angeles center Tyler Toffoli wide of the net with his right pad to preserve Buffalo’s one-goal lead.

“This was actually one of my easier games,” Enroth said. “Everything was pretty controlled and I put myself in a good position and was pretty sharp all the way through. If you look at their lineup they have four really skilled lines and big bodies throughout the lineup. You saw we played pretty boring but it gave us two points tonight.”

Goalie Jonathan Quick made 15 saves for Los Angeles (14-9-5), who lost for the second game in a row.

“We’re playing all right hockey, we’re not playing well enough to win the last couple of games,” defenseman Matt Greene said. “We’ve got to sharpen up. A lot of guys’ games are there, but not at the level they need to be, the next level, and that’s everybody, myself included. Still a ways off from how we need to play if we want to get our game going and play the way we can. That’s it. There’s no positives.”

Former Sabres defenseman Robyn Regehr took a roughing penalty prior to Ennis’ goal.

“You can make it what you will, but for us it’s a game we lost on special teams,” Regehr said. “I took a penalty in the third period, and we weren’t able to kill it off. And for some reason, we’re struggling to score goals. We’ve got to find a way to put the puck into the net.”

Los Angeles outshot Buffalo 34-16 overall and came on strong in the third period, outshooting the Sabres 13-6 in the final 20 minutes.

The first two periods were largely uneventful. Los Angeles outshot Buffalo through 40 minutes, 20-11, with the Kings’ best chance coming on the power play with 4:30 left in the second period. Enroth stopped Kings left winger Dustin Brown on a close deflection from the top of the crease.

NOTES: The Sabres scratched RW Chris Stewart, D Tyson Strachan and D Andrej Meszaros. ... The Kings scratched D Jamie McBain, LW Kyle Clifford and C Andy Andreoff. ... The teams met for the second and final time of the season. The Kings beat the Sabres 2-0 in Los Angeles on Oct. 23. ... D Brayden McNabb has established himself with the Kings after being traded from Buffalo to Los Angeles on March 5. McNabb entered the NHL as a third-round pick of the Sabres (66th overall) in 2009.