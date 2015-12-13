O‘Reilly’s 100th career goal lifts Sabres in OT

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Ryan O‘Reilly’s 100th career goal was one to remember.

O‘Reilly reached the milestone with a highlight-reel goal 3:19 into overtime to lead the Sabres to a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night.

On the game-winner, O‘Reilly faked a shot from the left circle, sending Kings defenseman Alec Martinez to the ice. O‘Reilly then cut inside and lifted a hard wrist shot into the left corner of the net while falling to the ice.

“Hopefully, I’ve got a lot more coming, but obviously it’s great to get that and hopefully there are more milestones to come,” O‘Reilly said.

Left winger Jamie McGinn also scored for the Sabres (12-15-3). Goalie Linus Ullmark made 20 saves.

O‘Reilly’s goal was just the latest in a season filled with highlights for the new Sabres center. Acquired from Colorado in an offseason trade, O‘Reilly has been one of Buffalo’s best and most consistent performers through the first half of the season.

”It’s probably going to be hard to overstate it,“ Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said of O‘Reilly’s impact. ”He’s pretty much been there in every situation and every opportunity for our team. He’s come up big again for us.

“He obviously scores a fantastic goal there in the overtime. But all game long I think he’s out there against the top line against the opposition. He’s been nothing short of magnificent for us.”

O‘Reilly’s goal helped make up for yet another disallowed Sabres goal as a result of a coach’s challenge.

The Sabres appeared to take a 2-1 lead shortly before the end of the second period, but the goal was overturned after a successful coach’s challenge. Defenseman Jake McCabe scored with 11.8 seconds left after a perfect saucer pass from center Jack Eichel, but officials later deemed Gionta to be offsides.

It was the third time the Sabres have had a goal overturned at home by the new rule and the fourth time overall this season.

“I’d like a few more to go in our favor, but they got it right,” Bylsma said. “It was offsides. The lineman said at the end they had a little, just at the end, video evidence to overturn it. I said, ‘Well, you got it right.’ I‘m glad they’re getting it right.”

Right winger Marian Gaborik scored for the Kings (19-8-2), who saw a six-game winning streak end.

Asked about the Sabres’ strong performance, Kings coach Darryl Sutter was quick to defend his team’s effort.

“So did the Kings have a strong performance on the road tonight,” Sutter said. “Give the Kings some credit, too.”

Goalie Jhonas Enroth had 28 saves in his first game in Buffalo against his former team. Enroth spent parts of six seasons with the Sabres after being selected by Buffalo in the second round of the 2006 draft.

The former Sabres goaltender put together a solid performance but wished for a better effort on the winning goal.

“I thought he was going to go down on the ice and he kind of whacked the puck and I wasn’t really ready for it,” Enroth said. “I wish I would’ve stayed on my feet a little longer, played a little bit differently. But it was a great second effort from him and he beat me pretty clear.”

Gaborik opened the scoring 4:47 into the first period by finishing a two-on-one sequence in the Buffalo end. Center Anez Kopitar connected with Gaborik to his right and the right winger had an open net for his one-timer. It was his sixth goal of the season.

McGinn evened the score with a power-play goal 7:19 into the first. With Kings center Jordan Nolan in the penalty box for interference, McGinn quickly gathered a loss puck in the slot and put a no-look backhand shot into the net for his sixth goal of the year.

Chances were few and far between in the second and third periods before the pace of play picked up in overtime. Sabres right winger Brian Gionta and Kings center Anze Kopitar both missed on breakaway chances in the extra session.

NOTES: D Carlo Colaiacovo and C Cal O‘Reilly were scratched for the Sabres. Before the game, Sabres head coach Dan Bylsma said C Tyler Ennis (upper body) and D Mark Pysyk (bone bruise) remain week to week. ... D Derek Forbort, LW Kyle Clifford and C Trevor Lewis were scratched for the Kings. ... This was the first of two meetings between the Sabres and Kings this season. They meet again on Feb. 27 in Los Angeles. ... Linesman Steve Miller was honored before the game for participating in his 1,000th game as an official. He received a signed stick to commemorate the occasion.