Preview: Kings at Senators

Fresh off their first loss in seven contests, the Los Angeles Kings attempt to extend their point streak to double digits as they continue their six-game road trip Monday against the Ottawa Senators. Los Angeles dropped a 2-1 overtime decision in Buffalo on Saturday to end its six-game winning streak but stretch its point streak to nine contests (7-0-2).

The Kings, who haven’t lost in regulation since falling 4-3 in Carolina on Nov. 22, have gone past regulation in each of the first three games of their trek and six times overall during their current run. Ottawa is coming off its third loss in four contests, a 3-1 setback at Montreal on Saturday. The Senators have had offensive issues of late, scoring just one goal in each of the three defeats. Los Angeles and Ottawa split their two meetings last season, with each team emerging victorious on the road.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), TSN5, RDS (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE KINGS (19-8-2): Marian Gaborik scored Los Angeles’ lone goal Saturday, ending his five-game drought in the process. It was the sixth tally of the season for the Slovakian right wing, who began the campaign at a snail’s pace with just one goal in his first 16 contests. Jeff Carter and Tyler Toffoli share the team lead with 11 tallies apiece, but the former has scored just once in his last six games while the latter is in the midst of an eight-game drought while netting just one goal in his last 14 contests.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (15-10-5): Ottawa recalled Andrew Hammond from his conditioning assignment in Binghamton and assigned Chris Driedger to the American Hockey League club. Hammond was less than stellar during the stint, surrendering eight goals in two games - both losses. The Senators will need to do a better defensive job in the early going Monday, as they yielded a whopping 27 shots in the first period against the Canadiens.

OVERTIME

1. The Kings are 3-0-2 in their last five road games.

2. Ottawa G Craig Anderson has made 14 straight starts, going 7-5-2 in that stretch.

3. Los Angeles fell to 5-1 in overtime with Saturday’s loss.

PREDICTION: Kings 5, Senators 2