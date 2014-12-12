Kings ruin Cameron’s debut in win over Senators

OTTAWA -- Just when it looked like the Los Angeles Kings would allow Dave Cameron the chance at a successful head-coaching debut, the defending champs delivered a one-two punch that staggered the Ottawa Senators and ultimately sent them to the mat at Canadian Tire Centre Thursday night.

Goals by centers Anze Kopitar and Trevor Lewis 1:42 apart early in the third period broke a 2-2 tie as the Kings went on to a 5-3 win that stopped their losing streak at two games.

Defenseman Matt Greene and wingers Justin Williams and Tanner Pearson also scored for the Kings, who were backed by the 32-save performance of goalie Jonathan Quick.

The Senators had tied the game with a shorthanded effort by winger Mark Stone 36 seconds before Kopitar put the Kings in front again to stay.

“To come back with a goal right away was huge,” said Kings defenseman Jake Muzzin, who had three assists. “They had momentum going their way and we kind of shifted it back into our hands.”

Winger Bobby Ryan and defenseman Jared Cowen had the goals for the Senators. Goalie Craig Anderson made 30 saves.

Cameron was coaching his first game since replacing the fired Paul MacLean on Monday.

“It was a terrific feeling, much the way I thought it would be with the emotions and that,” said Cameron, who was MacLean’s assistant for three seasons and 27 games before the coaching change. “I feel really, really humbled to say now that I’ve coached in the National Hockey League.”

It was everything he dreamed it would be, said Cameron, “except I expected to win.”

Cowen’s goal with 1:21 left in the third period completed his Gordie Howe hat trick (he also had an assist and a fight) and brought the Senators to within one. But Pearson ended any chance of an Ottawa comeback with an empty netter 57 seconds from the final horn.

The Kings were outshot 14-4 in the first period, but thanks largely to Quick, the game was scoreless at the intermission.

His best save was a beauty that saw him reach across the line to snare a shot by winger Alex Chiasson that looked to be a certain goal.

“He doesn’t like losing games,” Kings coach Darryl Sutter said about his star goalie. “At the end of the day when you ask Jonathan, what does he say? ‘It’s about wins.’ It’s not very often he loses two in a row.”

The Kings hit the board first at 1:47 of the second when Greene’s point shot off a face-off win by center Jeff Carter went in after grazing the elbow of Senators defenseman Eric Gryba.

Williams made it 2-0 less than eight minutes later when his pass attempt to winger Marion Gaborik hit the stick of Senators defenseman Cody Ceci and went between the legs of Anderson.

“On some of their goals, we were almost working too hard,” said Stone. “I think two of them, we put them in our own net. That’s just competing for their ice in front of the net and unfortunate breaks.”

Ryan put the Senators on the board at 14:08 of the second with the prettiest goal of the season at Canadian Tire Centre. After cutting across the blue line, he slipped the puck through Kings defenseman Brayden McNabb then deked Quick before tucking the puck in the corner.

The goal, Ryan’s sixth of the season, ended his slump at seven games.

“It was kind of a broken play, there wasn’t much there, and towards the end of a shift,” he said. “They were a little far apart, so I thought maybe if I could get in the middle and make them think for half a second, I could squeeze through. Finally I did. It felt good to get the monkey off my back, but when it goes for naught it kind of gets forgotten, and that’s okay with me.”

Senators winger Chris Neil left the game with a knee injury he suffered in the first period when hit hard along the boards by McNabb.

“It’s not day-to-day, it’s more week-to-week,” said Cameron.

NOTES: Senators D Marc Methot is back on the shelf nursing a back/hip problem that forced him to miss the first 24 games of the season. Methot played two games last week and, while he is practicing, the team is being cautious with the injury. ... Ottawa LW Clarke MacArthur missed the game after being hit by the flu bug. Taking his place was LW Colin Greening, who was a healthy scratch 19 times this season. ... Kings W Jordan Nolan was back in the press box after playing six consecutive games. It was the eighth time this season Nolan sat out. ... Los Angeles D Jamie McBain was a healthy scratch for the fifth consecutive game. ... Senators D Patrick Wiercioch returned from the injured reserve list but was a healthy scratch.