Preview: Kings at Sharks

Pacific Division rivals heading in opposite directions meet on Monday as the red-hot San Jose Sharks vie for their seventh straight victory when they host the Los Angeles Kings. The Sharks remained unbeaten on their four-game homestand with a 3-2 overtime triumph over Minnesota on Saturday. Home also has been a safe haven when Los Angeles pays a visit, as San Jose has won the last seven regular-season meetings.

While the Sharks are doing their best to keep pace with surging Anaheim, the Kings fell for the fifth straight outing with a 3-0 setback against the Ducks at Dodger Stadium on Saturday night. The loss to Anaheim was the second in three days for Los Angeles, which is trying to avoid its first six-game winless streak in over six years (Dec. 12-26, 2007). Anze Kopitar scored his team’s last goal in the first period on Thursday but was denied on a penalty-shot opportunity two nights later.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN, TSN2

ABOUT THE KINGS (29-18-6): Captain Dustin Brown’s knee-on-knee hit against San Jose rookie Tomas Hertl was the primary talking point coming out of Los Angeles’ 4-1 triumph on Dec. 19. Brown has admitted that his hit was not intended to injure the flashy Hertl, while the Sharks took issue with how Los Angeles handled the situation. Brown has collected only three goals and an assist since that contest - and has been held off the scoresheet in each of his last six games.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (34-12-6): Signed to three-year contract extensions on Friday, Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau paid immediate dividends the following night. The captain scored his second goal on Saturday at 3:30 of overtime to defeat the Wild and increase his career point total to 1,173 - putting him within six of Sergei Fedorov for a share of 47th place on the all-time list. Marleau also tallied as San Jose improved to 3-0-0 on its homestand.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose C Joe Pavelski is riding a five-game point streak (seven goals, three assists) but was held off the scoresheet in the first meeting with the Kings.

2. Quick has yielded just nine goals en route to losing his last four decisions (0-3-1).

3. The Sharks have recorded five one-goal victories during their winning streak.

PREDICTION: Sharks 2, Kings 1