Preview: Kings at Sharks

The Los Angeles Kings attempt to take the second step toward an historic comeback when they visit the San Jose Sharks for Game 5 of their Western Conference first-round series on Saturday. Los Angeles looks to become just the fourth team in NHL history to overcome a 3-0 series deficit after being outscored 17-8 over the first three games. The Kings staved off elimination Thursday, finally finding their offense as Marian Gaborik and Justin Williams each scored twice in a 6-3 home triumph.

Los Angeles watched a pair of one-goal leads disappear before netting three straight tallies to take control. The Sharks hope to avoid making a return trip to Los Angeles as they look to continue their home dominance against their Pacific Division rival. San Jose has won 12 of its last 13 home meetings with the Kings, including each of the last five postseason contests at SAP Center.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CNBC, CBC, RDS2, FSN West (Los Angeles), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE KINGS: Anze Kopitar and Jeff Carter have been the most consistent among Los Angeles’ forwards, recording a point in all four games thus far. Carter has a goal and three assists while Kopitar has set up four tallies. The two-goal efforts by Gaborik and Williams were the second of their playoff careers, with the former tallying twice against Vancouver on May 2, 2003 while with Minnesota and the latter netting a pair of goals versus San Jose last May 28.

ABOUT THE SHARKS: San Jose has spread the offense around, as 12 different players have scored a goal in the series. Seventeen of the Sharks’ 18 skaters have notched at least one point, with defenseman Brad Stuart the lone member of the club still looking to land on the scoresheet. Alex Stalock made his first career postseason appearance Thursday, turning aside all four shots he faced in relief of Antti Niemi.

OVERTIME

1. The only teams to rally from a 3-0 series deficit were the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs, the 1975 New York Islanders and the 2010 Philadelphia Flyers, who were captained by Kings C Mike Richards.

2. Sharks LW Patrick Marleau recorded two assists, registered a game-high eight shots on goal and won all three of his faceoffs in Game 4.

3. The home team has won 19 of the last 21 meetings.

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Kings 2