Preview: Kings at Sharks

The Los Angeles Kings attempt to make history when they visit the San Jose Sharks for Game 7 of their Western Conference first-round series on Wednesday. Los Angeles looks to join the 1942 Toronto Maple Leafs, the 1975 New York Islanders and the 2010 Philadelphia Flyers as the only teams to win a best-of-seven series in the Stanley Cup playoffs after losing the first three games. Despite ending their five-game playoff losing streak at San Jose in Game 5, the Kings still have their work cut out for them as the Sharks owned the best home record in the league during the regular season (29-7-5).

By all accounts, Justin Williams is the player San Jose needs to watch closely. The two-time Stanley Cup champion has recorded two-goal performances in two of the last three games and has collected five tallies and four assists in four career Game 7s - all victories by his teams. Williams scored both goals in Los Angeles’ 2-1 triumph over the Sharks in the seventh game of last postseason’s second-round matchup.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, RDS2, Prime Ticket (Los Angeles), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE KINGS: In addition to Williams, Marian Gaborik and Mike Richards are 4-0 in Game 7s in their playoff careers. Even though he was mired in a season-long slump that has carried over to the postseason (one assist in six games), Richards still may be helping Los Angeles - he served as Philadelphia’s captain during the club’s 2010 comeback against Boston. The 29-year-old downplayed his ability to change the Kings’ fortunes after falling into a 3-0 hole. “There’s not much you can say or show or do to inspire a team,” he said after the Game 3 loss. “I think, as a group, you just have to know: one, it’s not going to be easy, and two, it is possible.”

ABOUT THE SHARKS: Coach Todd McLellan faces the difficult task to selecting a goaltender to start Game 7. Antti Niemi - who helped Chicago to the championship in 2010 - allowed eight goals on 45 shots in Games 4 and 5 before being pulled in each contest, while Alex Stalock surrendered four tallies on 30 shots in first career playoff start in Game 6 after turning aside all 26 shots he faced in relief of Niemi. San Jose again could be without defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic, who missed Monday’s contest with an upper-body injury and did not skate with the team on Tuesday.

OVERTIME

1. Los Angeles assigned two-time Cup-winning C Colin Fraser to Manchester of the American Hockey League and is expected to recall D Jeff Schultz. Either Schultz or Matt Greene could be in Wednesday’s lineup in place of fellow D Willie Mitchell, who left Game 6 with an undisclosed injury.

2. San Jose also let a 3-0 series lead slip away in 2011 before winning Game 7 at home against Detroit.

3. The Kings are the ninth team in NHL history to force a seventh game after losing the first three.

PREDICTION: Sharks 4, Kings 2