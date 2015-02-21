Preview: Kings at Sharks

The Los Angeles Kings attempt to extend their winning streak to seven games when they meet the San Jose Sharks at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. on Saturday in the latest installment of the Coors Light NHL Stadium Series. Los Angeles began the month with back-to-back losses before reeling off six consecutive victories, including a 4-1 triumph at Colorado on Wednesday. Jeff Carter scored twice and Tyler Toffoli added a goal and an assist as the Kings posted their third straight road win.

San Jose looks to record consecutive wins for the first time since ending January with three in a row. Andrew Desjardins registered his second career two-goal performance and Antti Niemi made 37 saves Thursday as the Sharks rolled to their second victory in seven contests, a 5-2 triumph at Dallas. San Jose won two of its first three meetings with the Pacific Division-rival Kings this season, splitting a pair of games in Los Angeles before claiming a 4-2 decision at home on Jan. 21.

TV: 10 p.m. ET, NBCSN, CBC, TVA2

ABOUT THE KINGS (27-18-12): The latest version of “That 70s Line” is clicking on all cylinders of late. Toffoli has registered six goals and three assists over his last six games while Carter and newest member Dwight King both are riding five-game point streaks. Carter has scored four goals and set up five others while King, who is filling in for the injured Tanner Pearson, has recorded three tallies and five assists.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (30-22-8): San Jose’s recent swoon has it holding onto a playoff spot for dear life. The club currently occupies the second wild-card slot in the Western Conference with a one-point lead over Minnesota and a two-point advantage over Los Angeles. Those leads easily could disappear as the Wild and Kings have two and three games in hand, respectively. Joe Thornton needs one assist to snap a tie with Dale Hawerchuk (891) for 20th place on the all-time list.

OVERTIME

1. The Sharks will be participating in their first outdoor game while the Kings suffered a 3-0 loss to Anaheim at Dodger Stadium on Jan. 25, 2014 in the inaugural Stadium Series contest.

2. D Scott Hannan (Washington) and RW Tyler Kennedy (Pittsburgh) are the only members of the Sharks that have played in a regular-season outdoor NHL game.

3. The NHL announced the game as a sellout, ensuring all five of the Stadium Series contests to date will be played before capacity crowds.

PREDICTION: Kings 4, Sharks 2