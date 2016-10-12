Preview: Kings at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks swam in uncharted waters in 2015-16 by advancing to the Stanley Cup final for the first time in franchise history. After dispatching the Los Angeles Kings in five games in the opening round, the Western Conference champion Sharks will look to rediscover the magic of last season on Wednesday when their pesky Pacific Division rival comes calling in the season opener for both teams.

"The tough part is you don't get to start where you ended last year," San Jose coach Peter DeBoer said. "You have to start right at the bottom of the mountain again and start climbing." Brent Burns (career-high 27 goals, 75 points) recorded 24 points in as many postseason games last season before falling short in his bid to win the Norris Trophy, which went to Drew Doughty of the Kings. Los Angeles begins the campaign short-handed as veteran Marian Gaborik is sidelined with a broken foot sustained during the World Cup of Hockey, but the idea that the window is closing on the team that won two titles in three seasons (2011-12, 2013-14) is hogwash in the eyes of the Kings. "I don't think it's crossed anyone's mind that the quote-unquote (Stanley Cup) window is shut. That's for people outside the locker room to say. I think the future's bright," defenseman Alec Martinez said.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, NBCSN

ABOUT THE KINGS (2015-16: 48-28-6, 2nd in Pacific): Selke Trophy recipient and new captain Anze Kopitar (team-leading 49 assists, 74 points) will look to generate offense with former captain Dustin Brown and ex-Shark Devin Setoguchi, who is working his way back after his career took a detour on the heels of substance abuse. "I'm excited for him," coach Darryl Sutter said of Setoguchi. "I like to see guys like that bounce back. ... For me, it was no different evaluating him than it was players that we needed to be better than they were last year." Tyler Toffoli led the club with 31 goals and veteran Jeff Carter is expected to pack a punch on offense, but Los Angeles is in need of more secondary scoring in order to make life easier on goaltender Jonathan Quick (franchise-best 40 wins).

ABOUT THE SHARKS (2015-16: 46-30-6, 3rd in Pacific): Martin Jones (37-23-4, six shutouts, 2.27 goals-against average) turned aside 136 of 149 shots to post a 3-1-1 mark against his former team last season. Logan Couture found his form after missing 30 games last season with leg and thigh injuries to erupt for 10 goals and 20 assists in the playoffs. Veteran Joe Thornton (team-leading 63 assists, 82 points) and captain Joe Pavelski (club-best 38 goals) pace a potent offense that finished fourth in goals per contest (2.89) and third in the league in power play (22.5 percent).

OVERTIME

1. San Jose offseason acquisitions LW Mikkel Boedker (Arizona) and D David Schlemko (New Jersey) each signed four-year contracts on the first day of free agency.

2. Kings LW Forward Tanner Pearson will sit out the first contest of a two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head of Edmonton D Brandon Davidson during the preseason.

3. San Jose struggled at home last season, posting an 18-20-3 mark.

PREDICTION: Kings 3, Sharks 2