Kings 1, Sharks 0: Anze Kopitar scored with 2:04 remaining in the second period and Jonathan Quick made his biggest save at the final buzzer as Los Angeles ended both its five-game winless stretch and host San Jose’s six-game winning streak.

Jeff Carter and defenseman Jake Muzzin each recorded an assist for the Kings, who had gone 0-4-1 since defeating St. Louis on Jan. 16. Quick stopped 23 shots en route to his 28th career shutout and third this season.

Alex Stalock finished with 20 saves for the Sharks, who had won seven straight regular-season meetings with the Kings. The netminder set a franchise record as his shutout streak reached 178 minutes, 55 seconds before he was solved by Kopitar.

Neither team was able to break through in the first period as Los Angeles held an 8-4 advantage in shots. Stalock denied Carter twice in the opening 41 seconds while Quick made a big glove stop on a backhander by Bracken Kearns at the 1:34 mark.

The Kings nearly got on the board with 5:20 remaining in the second, but Dwight King’s deflection of Muzzin’s shot from the blue line rang off the crossbar. Kopitar finally snapped the scoreless tie less than 3 1/2 minutes later.

Carter carried the puck over the blue line on the right side and dished it to Kopitar in the slot. After avoiding Stalock’s poke-check attempt, the Slovenian slid the puck around the goaltender’s right leg for his 15th goal of the season.

Quick made it stand, stopping all 14 shots he faced in the final session. The most impressive stop came at the end, when he stuck out his left pad to deny defenseman Dan Boyle’s point-blank shot from the low slot.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Stalock broke the San Jose shutout streak record of 170:58 set in 2009 by Evgeni Nabokov. ... The home team had won 22 of the previous 23 games in the all-time series. ... The Sharks went 3-1-0 on their four-game homestand. ... Los Angeles has scored only two goals in its last three games, with Kopitar netting both. ... San Jose C Joe Pavelski had his five-game point streak come to an end.