Sharks top Kings, take momentum into break

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The San Jose Sharks finally can feel good about themselves, while the Los Angeles Kings certainly welcome their All-Star break.

San Jose’s bounce-back performance from a weak effort two nights earlier propelled the hosts to a 4-2 win Wednesday over the defending Stanley Cup champs, who lost for the seventh time in eight games.

“Playing the Kings, the building has a different feel to it,” said Sharks center Logan Couture, who scored two goals. “It’s definitely exciting.”

The final game before the All-Star break left a different feeling in the other locker room.

“We’re disappointed in where we are in the standings right now,” Kings center Anze Kopitar said. “We have to take the next few days to figure that out. It’s time to play desperate coming out of the break.”

San Jose right winger Joe Pavelski tied Washington winger Alexander Ovechkin for the league lead in power-play goals with his 12th to break open a one-goal game midway through the third period. Pavelski beat Kings goalie Jonathan Quick from 10 feet out at 8:27 with his 24th goal of the season after winger Patrick Marleau partially fanned in close facing an open net.

“We did a lot of good things, but right off the start, the competition level was there,” Pavelski said. “When that’s there and guys are engaged, all the small stuff seems to take care of itself.”

The Kings got a late power-play goal from center Jeff Carter at 19:37 before Couture was awarded an empty-net goal with three seconds remaining.

“We have to do a better job in certain areas,” Kings defenseman Robyn Regehr said. “We can’t afford to give up two power-play goals and expect to win, especially on the road. We can all just do a better job, whether it’s guys who have to be physical throwing more forechecks or skill players who need to hang onto the puck, rush the net and score big goals.”

Marleau broke a 1-1 tie with a power-play goal at 16:39 of the second period, the left winger’s ninth of the season and but just his second in 20 games. Marleau slipped between Los Angeles penalty-killing defensemen Jake Muzzin and Matt Greene to redirect a blast from Couture past Quick.

The Kings tied the game 1-1 five minutes earlier when right winger Dustin Brown beat Sharks goalie Antti Niemi on a wraparound for his eight goal of the season. Niemi, who finished with 26 saves, appeared to stumble trying to push from post to post as San Jose defenseman Brent Burns battled Kopitar in front.

“We had the edge all night, just the way we were playing,” Pavelski said. “It didn’t really matter if they scored, we felt fine.”

The Sharks broke quickly out of the gate after Monday’s dud against the New Jersey Devils, scoring the only goal of the first period and outshooting the Kings 10-6 in the process.

After owning a significant territorial advantage during the first half of the period, San Jose cashed in when Couture scored his first of the night on a strong individual effort. Couture blazed through center along the left boards, forcing Los Angeles defenseman Alec Martinez to abandon his back skating. Couture gained a half-step, cut toward the net and beat Quick by roofing a short-side shot at 10:44.

San Jose (25-17-6) reaches the break with a one-point lead on the Vancouver Canucks for second place in the Pacific Division. The Kings (20-15-12) are one point behind the Calgary Flames for the final wild-card position in the Western Conference.

“We have guys who need to heal up, guys who didn’t play tonight,” Kings coach Darryl Sutter said. “Everybody gets the same break, so there’s no other advantage.”

NOTES: San Jose placed RW Tommy Wingels and D Justin Braun on injured reserve. Wingels and Braun sustained upper-body injuries during Monday’s loss to New Jersey. ... Sharks rookie D Mirco Mueller was sent to Worcester (AHL) for a conditioning assignment, while D Dylan DeMelo was promoted. DeMelo did not make his NHL debut Wednesday, however. He was a healthy scratch along with LW Tye McGinn. ... Los Angeles assigned D Jeff Schultz to Manchester (AHL), while LW Andy Andreoff and D Jamie McBain did not dress. ... The Sharks plan next season to relocate their AHL affiliate currently in suburban Boston to San Jose, where their top minor league development team will play games when the parent team is out of town, as reported by the San Jose Mercury News. ... The Kings and Sharks will meet outdoors at Levi Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Feb. 21. ... Wednesday’s game was dubbed Metallica Night. Three of the band’s members, who live locally and are Sharks fans, were in attendance.