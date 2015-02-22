Kings edge Sharks outdoors before 70,205

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- It turns out the Los Angeles Kings are a thorn in San Jose’s side whether the game is played inside or outdoors.

The Sharks’ nemesis to the south came into sold-out Levi’s Stadium and rained on the hosts’ party with a 2-1 victory in front of a California hockey attendance record of 70,205 on Saturday night.

“These types of games, sometimes you get caught up in all the stuff that’s going on and it’s pretty obvious it’s special in front of 70,000 people,” Kings forward Anze Kopitar said. “That might be a little bit of a distraction. I thought we came out tonight and played pretty well.”

Right winger Marian Gaborik’s tiebreaking goal 4:04 into the third period propelled the red-hot defending Stanley Cup champions to a seventh straight victory.

“It’s definitely special,” Gaborik said. “It definitely feels good to get the goal.”

“We got him last year, and he proved it last year,” Kopitar said of Gaborik. “He’s proving it again. For us to be a good team, we’re going to need him to do it all the time.”

San Jose hoped to snap a five-game home losing streak on the makeshift rink in the middle of the 49ers’ sparkling new facility. Instead, the Sharks fell out of a playoff spot as the Kings leapfrogged them into eighth place.

“You’ve got to look yourselves in the mirror as a team and judge yourself on wins and losses,” Sharks forward Tommy Wingels said. “It’s unfortunate we weren’t able to get two points, it hurt us in the standings.”

Gaborik scored his 17th goal of the season with a hard slap shot from the top of the left faceoff circle that beat Sharks goalie Antti Niemi low to the glove side. Sharks defenseman Brent Burns turned the puck over to Kings center Jeff Carter in the neutral zone to start the sequence.

“We knew the ice wasn’t that great,” Gaborik said. “We tried to forecheck Burns. Burnsy had the puck on the stick. (I) just picked it off of him and tried to go, and the shot went in.”

Niemi said while high shots were hard to pick up, Gaborik’s was one he saw all the way.

“I tried to wait for the puck and it ended up going under the glove and between the pad,” Niemi said.

“I was just trying to dump it in,” Burns said of the turnover.

Los Angeles goalie Jonathan Quick stopped 31 of 32 shots, including the only seven San Jose managed in the third period. The Sharks held a 15-6 edge in shots during a scoreless second period, but their middle-period momentum didn’t continue.

“We had a lot of chances in the second period and weren’t able to carry it over to the third,” Wingels said.

San Jose went 0 for 3 on the power play, including a one-shot effort midway through the third period that represented its best chance to even it up. The Sharks just couldn’t muster the energy needed to gain the equalizer.

“It was an unintentional sag for sure, but, yeah, I think we got a little down after that one,” Wingels said. “It’s not the like the game got away from us, it was only a one-goal game at that point. Not many scoring chances came after that.”

“We tried to force things,” Sharks forward Logan Couture said of the power-play failures. “With the ice like that, you’ve got to get the puck, shoot it, get it back, and we’re trying to force pucks through people, through sticks. We’ve been doing that a lot this year and it cost us.”

Outclassed for the majority of the first period, the Sharks doubled their shot total from five to 10 in the final 2:30 of the opening period and managed to net the tying goal in the process.

Wingels won an offensive-zone draw to Burns, and the defenseman stepped outside the hash marks near the right boards and wristed his 16th goal of the season past Quick at 18:56. Quick got a piece of the shot he appeared to pick up late.

The Kings, who were shut out by Anaheim at Dodgers Stadium last year, had to wait only 2:46 to score outdoors. Clifford redirected defenseman Jake Muzzin’s wrist shot from the left point past Niemi for his third goal of the season and a 1-0 lead.

Los Angeles dominated play for most of the period, running a shot advantage to 11-3 at one point. The Kings produced two shots but couldn’t score on the game’s first power play early in the period after a holding minor on Sharks defenseman Brenden Dillon.

“The fact we lost is disappointing, but to be part of it I wouldn’t trade for anything,” Sharks coach Todd McLellan said.

NOTES: The Kings dressed 15 players with outdoor experience, including 14 who played last year at Dodger Stadium. RW Marion Gaborik played in the 2012 Winter Classic with the New York Rangers. ... The Sharks had only two players to have played outdoors -- RW Tyler Kennedy with the Pittsburgh Penguins 2008 and 2011 and D Scott Hannan with the Washington Capitals in 2011. ... John Fogerty and Melissa Etheridge headlined the celebrities who performed. ... San Jose’s RW Tye McGinn (upper body), RW Raffi Torres (right knee), RW Mike Brown (broken right fibula) and RW Daniil Tarasov (lower body) remain out while Los Angeles continues to miss RW Tanner Pearson (broken left fibula), D Alec Martinez (concussion-like symptoms) and D Slava Voynov (suspension). ... Three rookies made up San Jose’s healthy scratches -- D Mirco Muller, RW Barclay Goodrow and C Chris Tierney. ... LW Andy Andreoff and D Derek Forbort did not dress for Los Angeles.