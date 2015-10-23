Enroth makes 39 saves as Kings stop Sharks

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Playing in a hostile environment against a team looking to snap a losing streak, Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jhonas Enroth knew what to expect from the San Jose Sharks on Thursday.

“I figured they were going to come out pretty hard and try to shoot from everywhere because I hadn’t played yet,” Enroth said. “I think I was ready for that.”

The backup to Jonathan Quick, in his season debut, stopped 39 of 40 shots and continued to be a nemesis for the Sharks, who lost their third in a row by a 4-1 count.

Enroth previously recorded a 3-0 record, a 1.24 goals-against average and a .965 save percentage during four career games against San Jose as a member of the Buffalo Sabres and Dallas Stars.

Enroth was key as the Kings’ penalty-killers went 5-for-5 to propel Los Angeles to a third straight win after the team began the season with three losses in a row.

“He was really good,” Los Angeles coach Darryl Sutter said. “They threw a lot of pucks at him, and he did a really good job killing penalties, making some big saves.”

Related Coverage Preview: Kings at Sharks

San Jose (4-3-0) lost its third consecutive game.

“What was working for us when we were winning games a week ago ... it’s not right now,” Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said.

Center Jeff Carter scored two goals to lead the Kings’ attack. Carter potted Los Angeles’ second power-play goal at 9:37 of the third period with a wide drive that ricocheted off the ends boards, bounced back over the cage and caromed off goalie Martin Jones’ right pad into the net.

“The hockey gods are testing us right now,” Sharks winger Joel Ward said.

When Carter beat Jones to cap a two-on-one at 3:46 of the second period, the visitors built a 3-0 lead despite recording just 10 shots on goal. DeBoer challenged the goal -- looking for a missed offside -- but the appeal failed and San Jose lost its timeout.

“We gave up four goals. We can’t do that defensively and expect to win,” Sharks captain Joe Pavelski said.

The Sharks finally broke through Enroth when Ward backhanded a feed from right winger Pavelski into the net at 15:06 of the second period to pull within 3-1. Ward had just been moved to left wing on the top line.

The Sharks dug themselves a 2-0 hole in the opening 20 minutes despite outshooting the Kings 18-8. San Jose failed to convert on two power plays, and Los Angeles collected just its second man-advantage goal of the season late in the period.

Kings right winger Tyler Toffoli stickhandled around the right pad of Jones and scored into an empty net from behind the goal line at 11:37 for his team-leading fourth goal to break a scoreless tie.

“Yeah, I almost toe-picked my first move,” Toffoli admitted. “But it was a big goal, first goal in this rink. I think it really got us going.”

Left winger Milan Lucic doubled the Kings’ advantage with 27.2 seconds remaining in the opening period when he got a stick on defenseman Christian Ehrhoff’s drive from the high slot to redirect his first goal as a King past Jones.

“The most important thing was the response from to 5-1 loss in the opening game,” Lucic said of Los Angeles’ opening-night home setback to the Sharks. “Our mindset was in the right place, and taking the right step from the last two wins.”

Already battling injury, the Sharks had a brief scare late in the first period when Joe Thornton struggled to skate off the ice after hitting his head on the surface. Thornton returned five minutes into the middle period after passing the league’s concussion protocol.

“Sure, it’s a relief, but we wouldn’t have put him back in if he wasn’t cleared and if I saw any issues with him,” DeBoer said.

NOTES: G Jonathan Quick rested Thursday after starting each of the Kings’ first five games. He is expected to return Friday when Los Angeles hosts the Carolina Hurricanes. ... Sharks D Paul Martin (lower body) missed his third consecutive game, while rookie LW Joonas Donskoi (lower body) missed his fourth in a row. C Ben Smith (upper body) remains day-to-day. San Jose will be without C Logan Couture (broken fibula) for four to six weeks. D Mirco Mueller, recalled from AHL San Jose, made his season debut Thursday. LW Micheal Haley and C Bryan Lerg also were promoted to pair with RW Mike Brown on San Jose’s fourth line. ... The Kings quickly recalled D Jamie McBain from AHL Ontario after rookie D Derek Forbort became ill during the team’s optional morning skate. ... Los Angeles was also without D Matt Greene (upper body) and LW Dwight King (foot). C Jordan Weal was a healthy scratch.