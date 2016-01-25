Kings tie game late, stun Sharks in OT

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- Considering Sunday capped a stretch of playing six games in nine nights, the Los Angeles Kings couldn’t have scripted a better ending.

Right winger Marian Gaborik blew a shot past Sharks goalie Martin Jones with 53.8 seconds left in overtime after the visitors tied it with 12.2 seconds left in regulation, and Los Angeles emerged with a come-from-behind, 3-2 win over San Jose.

“To pull off a win like this, it showed the character of this team and being resilient and getting timely goals,” Kings center Anze Kopitar said. “We’ll certainly take it.”

San Jose would have pulled to within six points of first-place Los Angeles had the Sharks held on to their 2-1 lead late in regulation. So, even though San Jose gained a point, it was a disappointing end to a recent 8-0-1 run that included a 4-0-1 showing at home.

“Yeah, it’s sucks,” Sharks forward Joe Thornton said. “We thought we had them. But that’s hockey, it’s a good hockey game, and you can’t hang your heads after a loss like that. We played great, and we’ll get better results in the future.”

Los Angeles center Vincent Lecavalier tied the game late in regulation with his fourth goal of the season, all in nine games with the Kings after getting traded from the Philadelphia Flyers.

Lecavalier gained body position against Sharks defenseman Brent Burns, then punched home the puck after left winger Tanner Pearson tipped right winger Dustin Brown’s drive from the corner.

At the time, Los Angeles had its goalie pulled for an extra attacker.

“It’s a great play by Brownie,” Lecavalier said. “We actually had eye contact when he went to the corner. He saw me behind the net kind of going in front of the net. It was a perfect play. He shot it between his legs. I was just there at the right time.”

Sharks center Logan Couture scored a tiebreaking goal at 11:42 of the third period that looked as if it might hold up as the game-winner.

Limited by injury to only 17 games, Couture scored his third goal of the season at even strength. Rookie left winger Joonas Donskoi won a battle behind the net with Los Angeles defenseman Jake Muzzin, and he fed Couture for a one-timer that beat Kings goalie Jhonas Enroth low to the glove side for a 2-1 lead.

Enroth finished with 30 saves for the win, while Jones made 29 saves.

“It’s disappointing right now,” Couture said. “You’ve got a team like that, you’ve got a lead late, you’ve got a couple chances to get the puck out and you don‘t. Then they put in the back of your net.”

The Kings (30-15-3) tied the game 1-1 on defenseman Drew Doughty’s power-play goal at 6:30 of the third period. Doughty unleashed a slap shot from the top of the right circle that beat Jones, who was screened by Los Angeles center Tyler Toffoli.

Doughty, who has nine goals, drew the penalty when he was roughed in the neutral zone by Sharks fourth-line right winger Mike Brown.

“We can’t take that penalty in the third period,” Sharks coach Peter DeBoer said.

The Sharks (25-18-4) broke through for the only goal of the opening 40 minutes when right winger Joe Pavelski scored his team-leading 24th at 3:39 of the second period.

Thornton keyed the scoring sequence when he exited the penalty box after serving a two-minute minor for tripping Pearson. Thornton was first in the Kings’ zone to chase down one final clear on the San Jose penalty kill.

Thornton won a battle behind the net with Los Angeles defenseman Christian Ehrhoff, and he tossed the puck from his knees in front to left winger Tomas Hertl, who with Pavelski had an odd-man situation against the Kings. Hertl threaded a goalmouth feed to Pavelski, who one-timed his shot past Enroth.

“First and foremost, we don’t want to do that and fall behind,” Kopitar said. “Over the course of the season, that’s going to happen. It’s really nothing special, just sticking to the game plan and sticking to our game, playing to our strength. It’s just working.”

Now nine points behind the Kings, but with points in nine consecutive games (7-0-2), the Sharks feel as if they are building the momentum and confidence needed to make a run at Los Angeles.

“There’s games left,” Pavelski said. “You’ve got to get the points. Tonight would have helped, but we’ll worry about the next game. It’s one at a time. We’re still trying to improve ourselves. and we’ll go from there.”

DeBoer added, “They didn’t lock up the division tonight that I know of, did they? We like how we’re playing, and we’re going to chase them right to the final buzzer.”

NOTES: Los Angeles LW Milan Lucic was suspended for Sunday’s game following his actions in Arizona on Saturday. Lucic earned a game misconduct for punching Coyotes D Kevin Connauton early in the third period. Lucic learned of his one-game suspension following a phone hearing Sunday. He forfeits $32,258.06. ... The Kings host Colorado on Wednesday in their final game before the All-Star break. ... San Jose entertains the Avalanche on Tuesday to wind up their pre-All-Star break schedule. ... C Dainius Zubrus and D Matt Tennyson were San Jose’s healthy scratches, while D Jamie McBain did not dress for Los Angeles. ... The game drew a sellout crowd of 17,562.