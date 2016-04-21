EditorsNote: adds save totals in ninth and 14th grafs

Sharks push Kings to the edge -- again

SAN JOSE, Calif. -- The power play found redemption, and the San Jose Sharks held off a furious late push by Los Angeles to push the Kings to the brink.

For the second time in three seasons, the Sharks are within one win of moving on after a 3-2 victory Wednesday night at a sold-out SAP Center.

“They’re not going away,” San Jose coach Peter DeBoer said of the Kings. “No lead is safe, and this series isn’t over until we figure a way to win another game.”

The Sharks, who went 3-for-4 on the power play one game after going 0-for-5, lead the best-of-seven Western Conference first-round series 3-1. Game 5 is Friday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

“We aren’t down three games to nothing,” Kings coach Darryl Sutter said in reference to Los Angeles’ historic first-round comeback against San Jose in 2014. “It’s a different team we’re facing, and we’re a different team.”

San Jose’s 3-0 third-period lead looked safe when Patrick Marleau scored the team’s third power-play goal of the game 1:40 after the second intermission, and only five seconds into defenseman Jamie McBain’s high- sticking penalty.

However, the Kings scored twice of just under four minutes to make it a one-goal game. First, Trevor Lewis touched a Luke Schenn drive from the blue line through goalie Martin Jones, a goal that stood following a coach’s challenge for goaltender inference at 2:49.

Schenn then scored his second career playoff goal with another blast from the point, this one through a maze of bodies lined up in front of Jones at 6:44 also at even strength.

“You know they’re going to come with a push, no surprise there,” said Jones, an ex-King who made 26 saves.

Los Angeles pressured in the San Jose zone until the bitter end, but Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic came up came up with two of his game-high five blocked shots and Logan Couture had one.

“There were guys sacrificing their bodies and blocking shots, trying to get pucks out,” Marleau said. “They had the extra attacker, but guys did a good job at the end.”

DeBoer added, “That’s the type of sacrifice you need this year to win games, and we had a lot of guys lined up to do that tonight.”

San Jose struck twice in the second period on the strength of its power play.

Defenseman Brent Burns scored his second of the series at 2:09 to break a scoreless tie. He one-timed a cross-ice, no-look seam pass from Joel Ward just inside the near post to beat Kings goalie Jonathan Quick (26 saves).

After killing consecutive minors, the Sharks went back on the advantage and scored again with Kings defenseman Rob Scuderi in the box for tripping Tomas Hertl at 8:42.

This time it was Joe Pavelski connecting for the fourth time in the series. He punched home a perfect feed from behind the net by Joe Thornton. Pavelski gained position on Drew Doughty and Jeff Carter.

“Jumbo makes a great play to me, he’s one of the best at reading that,” Pavelski said.

San Jose was dangerous on a third power play late in the period after Schenn roughed Thornton. The Sharks put two shots on Quick, who was without his stick for a portion of the kill as San Jose buzzed in the Los Angeles end.

“Every night we expect if we get one chance or five chances we’re going to score a goal,” Couture said. “We’re generating chances, and it was nice to get the reward.”

Los Angeles has to go back to the drawing board to try to solve San Jose’s power play, which was ranked third in the league during the regular season.

“Our PK just wasn’t there tonight,” Kings forward Dwight King said. “They had so many looks. We need to tighten up the PK. That (Sharks) group been together for five years. They are so familiar with each other. We have to bear down on our clears.”

NOTES: The Sharks went with the same lineup for a fourth consecutive game. ... The Kings did not make any changes from Game 3 to Game 4. ... Kings coach Darryl Sutter confirmed D Alec Martinez (undisclosed injury) did not make the trip but is skating on his own in Los Angeles. Martinez left Game 1 after blocking a shot, an injury unrelated to why he missed the Kings’ final four regular-season contests. ... Los Angeles D Matt Greene (shoulder) continues to skate on his own. He hasn’t played since the first three games of the regular season. ... Los Angeles has been the opponent for San Jose’s last 18 playoff games, a streak that will extend to at least Friday’s Game 5. ... LW Micheal Haley, C Dainius Zubrus and D Dylan DeMelo were San Jose’s healthy scratches, while C Andy Andreoff, C Nick Shore and D Kevin Gravel did not dress for Los Angeles.