Preview: Kings at Stars

The Dallas Stars look to extend their point streak to seven contests as they continue their five-game homestand against the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday. Dallas is 1-0-1 on its string of home games and 4-0-2 in its last six overall. The Stars battled from a two-goal deficit versus St. Louis on Sunday before Blues defenseman Kevin Shattenkirk scored a power-play goal at 4:49 of overtime for a 3-2 triumph.

Los Angeles remains in search of its first victory on its four-game road trip. Two days after dropping a 3-2 decision at Nashville, the Kings were blanked 1-0 in Chicago on Monday. Rookie Martin Jones suffered his second straight loss after winning his first eight career decisions despite making 29 saves. The Kings and Stars split two meetings in Los Angeles earlier this season, with each posting a 5-2 victory.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE KINGS (25-11-4): Justin Williams has recorded one-fifth of his total points this season against the Stars. The veteran right wing registered two goals and an assist in a victory on Oct. 19 before notching one of each in a loss on Dec. 23. Los Angeles enters Tuesday with a season-worst three-game losing streak that began against the Stars.

ABOUT THE STARS (19-12-7): Dallas’ duo of Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin combined for nine points in the first two meetings with the Kings. The captain scored a goal and set up four others while Seguin recorded two tallies and two assists. Benn is riding a three-game goal-scoring streak, but Seguin has been kept off the scoresheet in three of his last four contests.

1. Dallas has earned at least one point in eight of its last nine home games (5-1-3).

2. Stars Ds Sergei Gonchar (concussion) and Trevor Daley (ankle) have begun skating, but there is no timetable for their returns.

3. The Kings conclude their road trip Thursday at St. Louis.

