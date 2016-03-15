Preview: Kings at Stars

The Dallas Stars are sitting in a tie with St. Louis atop the Central Division, but staying there will be a challenge as they continue a daunting six-game stretch against some of the league’s top playoff hopefuls. Following a pair of matchups against Central powers Chicago and the Blues, the Stars will host the Pacific Division-leading Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday.

Dallas will try to bounce back from a 5-4 overtime loss to St. Louis in the second contest of its five-game homestand. “I’ve said all along this year that we’re going to benefit by playing these tough games against good teams,” said red-hot Stars forward Jason Spezza, who has tallied seven times during a six-game goal-scoring streak. “Nobody’s going to surprise you come playoff time.” Los Angeles opened its brief two-game road trip with a 5-0 drubbing of reigning Stanley Cup champion Chicago behind Jonathan Quick’s 41st shutout - the most for a U.S.-born goaltender. The Kings have gone 8-2-1 in their last 11 games overall to maintain their grip on first place in the Pacific.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE KINGS (41-22-5): A number of Los Angeles players ended slumps in the rout of Chicago, with captain Dustin Brown halting an 11-game point drought with his first goal since Feb. 9 and Kris Versteeg notching his first points since he was acquired from Carolina at the trade deadline with a goal and an assist. Tyler Toffoli also ended a 10-game goalless streak with his team-high 25th tally. Vincent Lecavalier continues to be reborn on the West Coast, scoring three goals in four games, while Milan Lucic has netted three tallies and set up five others during his six-game point streak.

ABOUT THE STARS (41-20-9): Dallas has a dilemma in net as Antti Niemi is winless since Feb. 23 and has permitted 23 goals in his last six outings while Kari Lehtonen is 3-0-1 with a 2.22 goals-against average in his last five appearances. “I think both guys came in here knowing that we wanted to share the duties, and the way it is has worked out is they share the duties, but at different times, a different goalie takes the lead role,” coach Lindy Ruff told reporters. “It’s been trial and error, to tell you the truth.” Patrick Sharp, who has missed the last five games with a lower-body injury, returned to practice Monday.

1. Kings C Anze Kopitar needs one assist to move past Bernie Nicholls (431) for fifth place on the team’s all-time list.

2. The Stars are 5-for-14 on the power play over their last four contests.

3. Lecavalier will play in his 1,200th career game Tuesday.

PREDICTION: Stars 3, Kings 2