Preview: Kings at Stars

The Los Angeles Kings couldn't have started the 2016-17 season in worse shape, as they lost franchise goaltender Jonathan Quick in the first period of the opener and have failed to overcome subpar netminding in his absence. Winless after three contests for the second straight campaign and with Quick reportedly sidelined for three months with an unspecified injury, the Kings look to get it in gear on Thursday when they visit the Dallas Stars.

Jeff Zatkoff's second stint with the franchise hasn't gotten off on the right foot, as the 29-year-old goaltender has yielded nine goals over his last two games - including five in two periods before being pulled in a 6-3 setback at Minnesota on Tuesday. "I said it when Jonathan got hurt. There's not one thing that I can do about it or anybody can do about it, right?" Los Angeles coach Darryl Sutter said. "You expect the guys that are in there to play as well as they can, and if they play as well as they can, that's good." Dallas' Jason Spezza scored midway into the third period of a 2-1 victory over Nashville on Tuesday and collected a goal and an assist in his last meeting with Los Angeles.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN West (Los Angeles), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE KINGS (0-3-0): Tanner Pearson didn't waste much time making his presence known after serving a two-game suspension on Tuesday, scoring on his first shot to give Los Angeles a much-needed shot in the arm. The 24-year-old tallied again - this time with the game out of reach - and registered eight shot attempts and logged 16:09 of ice time. Jeff Carter notched an assist on both of Pearson's goals and could be ready to ignite his season when he faces Dallas, against which he scored in the last encounter and has 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 24 career meetings.

ABOUT THE STARS (2-1-0): Coach Lindy Ruff's club boasts penalty of firepower with high-flying Tyler Seguin, captain Jamie Benn and Adam Cracknell leading the way. Wait, Cracknell? Signed to a one-year, two-way contract in the offseason, the 31-year-old Cracknell has provided more than just a veteran presence on a Dallas team with great expectations. "I would put him in the surprise category," Ruff said of Cracknell, who is tied with Seguin for the early lead in goals (two) and even with Benn in points (three). "He came in as a guy we thought gave us some depth and with all the injuries we've really needed the depth."

OVERTIME

1. Dallas F Patrick Sharp's 38-point total in 33 career games versus Los Angeles is his third-highest versus any NHL foe and his 20 goals are second only to his encounters with Columbus (28).

2. The Kings' six goals scored are 28th-best in the league.

3. Stars F Jiri Hudler (flu) will miss his second straight game on Thursday.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Kings 1