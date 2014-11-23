Stars honor Modano with win vs. Kings

DALLAS -- The Dallas Stars did franchise icon Mike Modano proud with their second straight home win, edging the reigning Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings 5-4 on Saturday at American Airlines Center.

Before the game, the Stars honored Modano, who was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame earlier this week. And then the current face of the franchise, left winger and captain Jamie Benn, led the way with three points (two goals, one assist).

Center Tyler Seguin (goal, assist), rookie defenseman John Klingberg (goal, assist) and center Cody Eakin (two assists) each contributed two points.

“It’s really hard to stand here and talk about how we played so well for almost 40 minutes,” Stars coach Lindy Ruff said. “It’s great to win two games (in a row at home). We won’t continue to win if that’s the way we’re going to operate. We’ve seen it too many times.”

Kings right winger Justin Williams scored two goals while left winger Kyle Clifford and center Jarret Stoll had two assists each.

Stars goaltender Kari Lehtonen stopped 37 shots.

Los Angeles (11-6-4) fell to 1-4-3 on the road.

Kings coach Darryl Sutter said having just one road win bothers him. “I think tonight what bothers me more is the season series. If you base it on the three games and then break it down, you’re going to see why we lost the series.”

Dallas led 3-0 after one period thanks to two goals from Benn. The Stars struck first, 14:35 into the game, when Benn tapped in a pass Seguin made around Kings defenseman Matt Greene.

“Yeah, it was a bad start by us. We came out of the gate slow,” Greene said.

Klingberg then made it 2-0 after he beat goaltender Jonathan Quick top shelf from the slot. Klingberg’s second goal in as many games came off a pass from Benn.

Benn added a power-play goal with two seconds remaining in the first. Klingberg assisted with a backhand pass Benn flipped over Quick’s glove.

“It was a pretty nice pass there,” Benn said. “I didn’t expect it coming back to me. I was kind of just wandering around there, and he put it on my tape.”

Early in the second, Dallas had a goal by defenseman Alex Goligoski disallowed when Benn interfered with Quick.

Dallas went up 4-0 at 3:57 of the second when Seguin beat Quick through the five-hole. Lehtonen assisted with a pass up the center of the ice, which Seguin received near the Kings’ blue line before capping the rush with his league-leading 15th goal of the season.

Los Angeles got on the board at 9:32 of the second when left winger Tanner Pearson scored off a rebound. Lehtonen denied defenseman Jake Muzzin’s shot from the left point, but Pearson knocked in the carom from the right circle.

The Kings cut it to 4-2 at 12:16 of the second when Williams scored a power-play goal off a rebound. Kings defenseman Brayden McNabb took the initial shot, a long slapshot which Lehtonen denied, but Williams tapped in the rebound from the slot as Stoll screened Lehtonen.

Dallas answered with 2:07 remaining in the second when defenseman Jason Demers, making his Stars debut, blistered a slap shot over Quick’s blocker from the Kings’ blue line for a power-play goal. It was Demers’ first goal of the season.

The Kings responded again when center Mike Richards was credited with his third goal of the season after his shot from the left circle deflected in off the stick of Dallas rookie defenseman Jyrki Jokipakka, making it 5-3.

Los Angeles then made it a one-goal game midway through the third when Williams netted his second of the game, again scoring off a rebound.

However, the Kings were unable to find an equalizer, even after pulling Quick, who stopped 18 shots, with 54 seconds remaining.

NOTES: The Kings scratched C Andy Andreoff, D Alec Martinez (finger) and C Jordan Nolan. ... The Stars’ scratches where D Jordie Benn, C Ryan Garbutt (upper body) and C Colton Sceviour. ... Darryl Sutter coached his 200th game with the Kings. Sutter has won two Stanley Cups during his tenure, which dates back to December 2011. ... Stars G Kari Lehtonen started his seventh consecutive game. ... Kings G Jonathan Quick made his fourth consecutive start. ... Stars D Jason Demers, acquired in a Friday trade with San Jose, made his Dallas debut. Demers was paired with D Trevor Daley in Dallas’ second line. Daley is the Stars’ longest-tenured player. ... Saturday’s game marks the final meeting between the Kings and Stars. Los Angeles won 3-1 in Dallas on Nov. 4 while the Stars won 2-0 in the rematch at Staples Center on Nov. 13.