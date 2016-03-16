Kings roll past Stars

DALLAS -- All season long, the Los Angeles Kings have been strong on the second night of back-to-backs. And on Monday night against the Dallas Stars, they were again.

Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist and Jhonas Enroth stopped 24 of 26 shots in a 5-2 win at American Airlines Center, making the Kings 9-1-1 in the second game of back-to-backs.

“We knew it was a big game for us. After the effort we put in last night [in a 5-0 win at Chicago], it’s obviously important to follow it up. It was a short night, but I think the guys did a really good job of preparing themselves and really staying in the moment when it counted the most,” Kopitar said.

Kris Versteeg, Tyler Toffoli, Dustin Brown and Trevor Lewis also scored for the Kings (42-22-5), who have won nine of their last 12 games. Rob Scuderi also had a career-high-tying two assists.

Alex Goligoski and Cody Eakin scored for Dallas (41-21-9), who allowed five or more goals in a game for the 14th time this season. The Stars are 1-12-1 in such contests and have lost two straight.

“This was a big letdown for us. I thought we came out flat. We knew that it was going to be a rough, tough game. They [the Kings] played really well (Monday) night. They came out good, we came out casual,” Stars coach Lindy Ruff said.

Antti Niemi stopped 10 of 11 shots in relief of Kari Lehtonen.

Los Angeles struck first when Versteeg redirected a Scuderi slap shot for his 13th goal of the season 23 seconds into the game on the Kings’ first shot. Versteeg got his stick on Scuderi’s attempt from the left point, which then deflected off Stars defenseman Kris Russell before landing in the back of the net.

The Kings doubled their lead 5:25 into the first when Toffoli scored his 26th goal of the season off a Dallas turnover inside their zone. After Russell lost his balance near the Dallas blue line, Nick Shore gained possession.

Toffoli took the puck, passed it to Shore, who quickly passed it back and Toffoli scored on an easy tap-in at the near post to make it 2-0.

Dallas pulled one back at 8:47 of the first period when Alex Goligoski scored his first goal in 17 games off a deflection. Goligoski’s wrist shot from the left circle deflected off the left skate of Dwight King for Goligoski’s first goal since Feb. 9 at Minnesota.

Goligoski’s goal came on the Stars’ first shot of the game.

The Kings regained their two-goal edge late in the first period when Kopitar scored his 22nd goal on a backhand 2:20 before the first intermission. After Goligoski couldn’t shut down Milan Lucic near the Dallas blue line, Lucic laid the puck off to Kopitar and he was off to the races.

Kopitar maneuvered around Russell and finished with a backhand to make it 3-1. Scuderi assisted on that goal as well for the 100th of his career.

“They took it to us in our own building, and they deserved to win that one,” Stars captain Jamie Benn said.

Brown scored his 10th goal of the season 1:07 into the second period, making it 4-1 while sending Lehtonen to the bench in favor of Niemi. It appeared Lehtonen had stopped Brown’s wrist shot from the slot, but the puck got through him and crossed the line.

Lehtonen stopped seven of 11 shots prior to departing.

Dallas cut it to 4-2 when Eakin scored a power-play goal off a rebound at 6:42 of the second. During a furious scrum in front of the visiting net, Eakin collected his own rebound to score his 10th goal of the season.

Lewis gave the Kings a 5-2 lead when he scored his seventh of the season with 5:12 remaining in the second after another Dallas turnover. Vincent Lecavalier intercepted a Goligoski pass near the Dallas blue line and fed Lewis who scored with a wrist shot from the slot that went in under Niemi’s glove.

“Yeah, he’s old,” Kopitar said jokingly of Lecavalier. “Well, obviously he’s been a great addition to our hockey club and for him I‘m sure it was pretty special [to play in his 1,200th game]. I‘m sure he’s going to remember this one for quite a little while.”

NOTES: Stars coach Lindy Ruff was coaching the 1,400th game of his career. ... Kings C Andy Andreoff and D Jamie McBain were scratched. ... Stars D Jordie Benn (lower body), D Jason Demers (shoulder), C Mattias Janmark (upper body), D John Klingberg (lower body), C Colton Sceviour and LW Patrick Sharp (lower body) were scratched. ... Kings C Vincent Lecavalier appeared in his 1,200th career game while Kings LW Kyle Clifford appeared in his 400th game.